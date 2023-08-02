Former Kansas Jayhawk and current San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham was handed a two-game suspension by the NBA on Wednesday for “pleading guilty to a charge of impaired driving,” the league announced.
Graham, 28, was arrested on July 7, 2022, in North Carolina. He later pleaded guilty to the DWI charge on June 29, 2023.
According to police reports obtained by the Associated Press, Graham was pulled over after 2:30 a.m. for driving 63 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone. During the traffic stop, Graham, a native of Raleigh, N.C., displayed signs of impairment, per the AP.
He was detained and taken to the Wake County Detention Center, where he submitted to a breath test for alcohol. Graham registered a 0.11 BAC (breath alcohol concentration), above the North Carolina state limit of .08.
Per court documents obtained by TMZ Sports on July 28, Graham was sentenced to 12 months of unsupervised probation and required to pay $393 in fines and court fees.
Graham played for the New Orleans Pelicans at the time of his arrest but was traded to the San Antonio Spurs at the Feb. 9, 2023 trade deadline. He averaged 7.4 points in 73 games last season.
Graham played at Kansas from 2014-2018. He was a three-year starter for the Jayhawks and was named Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American as a senior.
©2023 The Kansas City Star. Visit kansascity.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.