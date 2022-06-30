LOS ANGELES — Malik Monk will sign a two-year contract with the Sacramento Kings, sources informed of the deal unauthorized to speak about it publicly told The Los Angeles Times. The contract is expected to be worth nearly $20 million, more than the Lakers could've offered under salary-cap rules.
Monk, 24, rejuvenated his career last season with the Lakers, averaging 13.8 points and making 39.1% of his 3-pointers. A former first-round pick of the Charlotte Hornets, the Lakers signed Monk on a one-year minimum deal last season.
The team could only re-sign him using an exception worth around $6 million per season.
Another potential Lakers target, Mo Bamba, agreed to a deal to remain with the Orlando Magic.
Monk started 37 games for the Lakers last season and recorded career highs nearly across the board statistically.
©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.