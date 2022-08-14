Steve Worster, punishing and productive as the original fullback in Darrell Royal’s Wishbone offense at Texas, has died, the school announced Sunday.
He was 73.
Worster was a two-time All-American and three times was named All-Southwest Conference. He helped Texas to the 1969 AP national championship and an undefeated regular season in 1970 as part of a 30-game winning streak.
As part of the triple-option Wishbone, which used two halfbacks lined up on either side of the fullback, Worster ran for 2,353 yards (5.1 average per carry) and 36 touchdowns.
“Steve was the toughest football player I have ever seen,” said Texas teammate and College Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob McKay. “He hit or was hit on every down and never backed down or slowed up.”
