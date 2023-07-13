FILE - LSU's Danielle Ballard (32) chases a loose ball in front of South Carolina's A'ja Wilson during an NCAA college basketball game Feb. 12, 2015, in Columbia, S.C. Ballard has died after she was struck by a car in Memphis, Tenn. Police say the 29-year-old Ballard “succumbed to her injuries” at a hospital after being taken from the scene of an accident that was reported to dispatchers early Thursday. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and in its preliminary stages.