FILE - Teammates George Thompson (24) and Pat Smith (11) of Marquette leap for rebound in the first half of a college basketball against Marshall University at Madison Square Garden in New York, March 16, 1967. Thompson, who played for Marquette from 1967-69 and remains one of the program’s all-time leading scorers, has died. He was 74. Marquette announced Thompson died Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his Milwaukee home due to complications from diabetes.