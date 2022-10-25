METHUEN — Fired Police Capt. Gregory Gallant is claiming the city still owes him more than $118,000 for 30 days of contractual time and three months of sick time.
Gallant, who was terminated from the Police Department on June 9, has filed a lawsuit against the city claiming a breach of contract and violations to the Massachusetts Wage Act.
“Earned accrued contractual time is considered an employee’s wages under the Massachusetts Wage Act,” attorney Anthony Augeri, counsel for Gallant, wrote in the Oct. 21 complaint. “An employer who violates the Wage Act is strictly liable for actual damages plus three times the amount of wages and other benefits owed as liquidated damages.”
Under the act, sick time is not usually considered to be compensation. However, Augeri maintained that according to Gallant’s contract, the city agreed to include sick time as wages.
In addition to monetary relief, Gallant is requesting that the court issue an order barring the city from withholding wages of terminated employees.
Mayor Neil Perry declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.
A former president of the Methuen Police Superior Officers Association, Gallant was ousted from the department after it was determined that a 2017 contract, which he oversaw, was intended to inflate superior officers’ salaries.
The union then filed for arbitration when the city refused to pay the new salaries, which spiked to $434,841 for each of the department’s five captains.
The Office of the Inspector General also launched an investigation into how the contract was written.
On December 23, 2020, the OIG released its report, "Leadership Failures in Methuen Police Contracts," stating that: “The president of the superiors' union, Captain Gregory Gallant, drafted the final contract and added language that had never been agreed to by City Officials. Primary among these revisions, Captain Gallant further expanded the definition of base pay and created a formula designed to maximize the superior officers' total compensation. These two changes resulted in 35% to 183% raises for superior officers. The city solicitor had asked Captain Gallant to draft the contract so that the superiors' union could not dispute its terms. However, the city solicitor failed to review any drafts to ensure they accurately reflected the negotiated terms."
As a result, Gallant was put on paid administrative leave the same day that the OIG released its report and remained on leave through his termination date.
