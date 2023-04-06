METHUEN — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for former police officer and City Council Chairman Sean Fountain on an array of criminal charges, including conspiracy, forgery of a document, and violating the public employee standards of conduct.
Police said they applied for the arrest warrant amid an ongoing internal investigation by Methuen police that revealed financial improprieties involving Fountain and former Police Chief Joseph Solomon.
Officials said a separate investigation that alleges forgery of documents related to Fountain’s police credentials was conducted by an outside firm. It’s unclear how much that investigation is costing the city.
Councilors met Thursday evening in a closed-door session to discuss the dual investigations.
In late January, the state Civil Service Commission released a scathing report on previous hiring practices in the Methuen Police Department with Solomon at the helm.
The report stated that Solomon’s employment of Fountain as a “full-time permanent intermittent police officer” was a brazen example of abuse.
The commission found no evidence that Fountain completed a physical or medical exam, the report states, and he was over the age restriction for appointment of 35 years old.
The report also states that Fountain lived outside Methuen after beginning his employment – a violation of city policy.
Now, the Methuen police internal investigation, led by Capt. Eric Ferreira, has revealed, in part, that Fountain was allowed to work with the Police Department on a “volunteer basis” and accumulate service time.
Solomon later directed the payroll staff to pay Fountain time and half for the “volunteer hours” he accumulated, police said.
Solomon retired in late 2020.
“I think it’s something that’s long overdue,” said City Councilor D.J. Beauregard prior to the executive session Thursday. He described the charges leveled against Fountain as “awful” and “disgusting.”
He pointed to the role of a public servant and city councilors, “which is to protect the best interest of the city.”
“This is a betrayal of that oath,” Beauregard said.
Mayor Neil Perry said he, Police Chief Scott McNamara and Ferreira “presided over this investigation for more than a year.”
“We persevered despite obstacles and brought serious issues to light that demand attention. I have every confidence that the proper authorities will exercise due diligence and hold those individuals cited in the report accountable,” Perry said.
Fountain entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment.
He was released on personal recognizance.
Fountain will be formally booked Friday at the Methuen police station.
In court, the judge granted a motion agreed to by the prosecution and defense “to impound all materials in support of the charges for 90 days.
“The court also allowed a motion to redact a portion of the complaint naming an alleged uncharged co-conspirator,” said Glen Johnson, spokesperson for District Attorney Paul Tucker.
Fountain could not be reached for comment.
He was laid off from the department, along with two other intermittent officers, in 2020.
Fountain later threatened to sue the city for $1.5 million for loss of wages, mental distress and other reasons.
Fountain, a full-time officer since 2017, said he was wrongly targeted by a handful of city councilors because of his tenure on the council, leading to the loss of his police job.
