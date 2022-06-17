KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a June 5 car crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian near Osage Beach, Mo.
The crash took place near U.S. 54 and Missouri Highway 242, hours after Bowyer called a NASCAR race outside of St. Louis for Fox Sports, CupScene.com reported.
Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kan., allegedly struck a woman who was walking on the ramp, CBS Sports said. The woman was identified as 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons.
The Cup Scene story says Bowyer stopped and called 911 after striking the woman. Lake Ozark police said Bowyer’s vehicle sustained heavy damage. Police also said an officer on scene said Bowyer “showed no signs of impairment and a sample given by Bowyer via a portable breathalyzer showed .000 blood alcohol content.”
Yahoo Sports noted Bowyer wasn’t part of Fox Sports’ coverage of a June 12 race at Sonoma, Calif. It was explained he was gone for personal reasons.
“Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons,” Clint Bowyer Racing said in a statement, per Fox 4. “This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.”
Cup Scene reported the crash is still under investigation, but Bowyer “is not expected to face any charges.”
Bowyer retired from NASCAR following the 2020 season. In 15 years, he had 10 career victories and finished second in the points standings in 2012 and was third in 2007.
©2022 The Kansas City Star. Visit kansascity.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.