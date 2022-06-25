FILE - In this Thursday, March 3, 2016 file photo, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Mark Appel delivers to the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game in Tampa, Fla. Appel is a big league ballplayer nine years after he was selected No. 1 overall in the amateur draft. Appel has been promoted by the Philadelphia Phillies. The right-hander, who turns 31 on July 15, went 5-0 with a 1.61 ERA in 19 appearances for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.