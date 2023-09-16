ST. LOUIS — Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke Saturday while undergoing a procedure at a hospital in Florida, the team announced.
”The hospital was able to attend to Charlie immediately and subsequently remove a blood clot,” the Phillies said in a statement. “The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery, and Charlie’s family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”
Manuel, 79, is the winningest manager in franchise history. He had a record of 780-636 over his nine seasons in Philadelphia and a record of 1,000-826 over his entire big league managing career. Over those nine seasons, Manuel guided his team to its first playoff series in 14 years in 2007, five consecutive division titles, two National League pennants, and its first World Series championship since 1980 in 2008.
He still works in the Phillies organization as a special adviser to the general manager, alongside Larry Bowa. Bowa and Manuel often can be found in Clearwater, Fla., during spring training, at one of the Phillies’ minor league affiliates, or with the big league club at Citizens Bank Park during the regular season.
Whatever ballpark he’s in, Manuel likes to lean on the batting cage and watch the hitters take batting practice.
“He’s just a good teacher, a good storyteller,” said left fielder/designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. “He told me he saw me playing baseball in college. We’ll sit down in the [indoor] batting cage and talk baseball for an hour before I go hit. It’s just a good baseball mind and a good human. You can see why he’s really loved in Philadelphia.
“We’re wishing him all the best. He’s a big part of the organization. He’s such a good guy. Whenever you see him, he puts a smile on your face. We’re thinking about him and his family.”
Said right fielder Nick Castellanos: “He’s just good energy to be around. He has kind eyes. There is no agenda. When he’s talking to you, the only thing you know is this old man loves baseball, this old man loves hitting, and he just wants to help.”
Manuel is embedded in the fabric of the Phillies’ organization, and all are wishing Manuel the best.
“He’s great to have around,” said manager Rob Thomson. “He’s just got that wholesome outlook on life, all of that baseball knowledge. He has a lot of fun. When he and Bowa get together in spring training, it’s a comedy show, it really is. He’s a neat man. All of our guys, everybody in the organization, loves him. So we’re all praying for him.”
