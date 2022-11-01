FILE - Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass., May 24, 2017. An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the National Women's Soccer League last season showed that emotional abuse and sexual misconduct was systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players,” former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates wrote in her report for U.S. Soccer, which was released on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.