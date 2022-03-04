FILE - Varvara Lepchenko plays a shot against China's Zhang Shuai during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, May 27, 2019. Former Top 20 player Varvara Lepchenko has been given a four-year doping suspension announced Friday, March 4, 2022, by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after she tested positive for a banned stimulant at a tournament in 2021.