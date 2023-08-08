FILE - Coach Peter Foley, left, goes over some instructions with a skier/snowboarder near the start of the skier cross at the 11th Winter X Games at Buttermilk Ski Area near Aspen, Colo., Jan. 26, 2007. Foley was suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, for sexual misconduct and violating policies at U.S. Ski and Snowboard. Foley’s suspension came after a near 18-month investigation that stemmed from an Instagram post by a former team member during last year’s Winter Olympics.