New York Knicks (18-20, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-20, 11th in the Eastern Conference)
Boston; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Boston Celtics after Evan Fournier scored 41 points in the Knicks' 108-105 victory over the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics are 4-5 against division opponents. Boston is seventh in the NBA with 46.0 rebounds led by Robert Williams III averaging 8.6.
The Knicks are 4-5 against the rest of the division. New York ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.
The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 7 the Knicks won 108-105 led by 41 points from Fournier, while Jayson Tatum scored 36 points for the Celtics.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 24.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 28.8 points over the last 10 games for Boston.
Julius Randle is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Knicks. Fournier is averaging 17.1 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.
LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points per game.
Knicks: 6-4, averaging 101.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.3 points.
INJURIES: Celtics: Payton Pritchard: out (health and safety protocols), Brodric Thomas: out (back).
Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (reconditioning), Kemba Walker: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).
