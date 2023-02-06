FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, former NFL official Mike Pereira walks across the field before a football game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Pereira knows the pressure the officiating crew will be under for Super Bowl 57. He used to be their boss before going to Fox in 2010 as the network’s rules analyst. Pereira’s move started a wave of former officials heading to networks as rules analysts. While it has kept viewers informed, it has also increased scrutiny on crews.