FILE - France's manager Corinne Diacre gives instructions to her players during the Women Euro 2022 semi final soccer match between Germany and France at MK stadium in Milton Keynes, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. France coach Corinne Diacre said Wednesday, March 8, 2023, she is the victim of a smear campaign. Diacre faces opposition from several players, amid reports she could be replaced before the World Cup.