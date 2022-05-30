By the time Pete Alonso got in on the fun, swatting the 13th home run of his season an estimated 417 feet to centerfield in the eighth inning, the game had long since been decided.
The Mets were well on their way to a 13-5 win against the Nationals with a key lesson: If they can score like this — or even like half of this — they will be just fine as they await the return of their injured aces and other key players.
And if they can keep scoring like this when those reinforcements arrive? Use your imagination.
The Mets (33-17) have won four consecutive games for the first time this season.
Francisco Lindor led the offensive barrage by going 3-for-5, the latest in a series of huge games. In less than two weeks, he has boosted his average from .228 to .262 and his OPS from .709 to .800.
His RBI single in the first inning — plating the Mets’ first run — stretched his streak of driving in a run to eight games. That is the Mets’ longest such run since Carlos Beltran and Carlos Delgado did it in June 2006.
Altogether, Lindor has 40 RBIs. Last season he didn’t reach that mark until Sept. 4.
His first knock was just the beginning for the Mets. The statistical and visual highlights were many.
The Mets, who were down by three before getting their first turn at bat, scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings for the first time since May 29, 1994. Nationals righthander Erick Fedde gave up six runs and lasted only 1 1/3 innings.
Every Mets starter except designated hitter Jeff McNeil had at least one hit.
Alonso’s homer was the 119th of his career. He passed Ed Kranepool (118) for 12th on the Mets' all-time list. Up next: Edgardo Alfonzo at 120.
Luis Guillorme, batting leadoff in place of Brandon Nimmo (sprained right wrist) and playing second base in place of Jeff McNeil (unspecific leg issues), went 2-for-4 and is hitting .447 (21-for-47) in his past 17 games. He has 10 multi-hit games in 23 starts. And he contributed his usual sharp defense, including a fielding a slow grounder barehanded and finishing with a side-armed strike to first base for an out, a no-look flip to Lindor for a forceout at second, and a backhanded stop on the edge of the outfield grass to start a double play.
Nick Plummer, fresh off his tying homer in the ninth inning Sunday night, finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs. He had a tying double in the second inning and a three-run home run in the fourth. His fourth career hit was his first single, a line drive to center in the sixth.
Starling Marte went 3-for-4, too.
Lefthander David Peterson contributed his worst outing of the year, falling an out shy of the requisite five innings to qualify for the layup win. He allowed four runs — including three in the first inning, putting the Mets in a big hole before they had a chance to bat — four walks and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. And he struck out one, just the third time in 31 major-league games that he fanned one or no hitters.
Colin Holderman’s career-opening stretch of not allowing an earned run ended at 8 1/3 innings. Alcides Escobar tripled and Cesar Hernandez drove him in with a single. Holderman’s ERA is 0.96, and he has struck out 11 and walked one.
