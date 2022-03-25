BOSTON — UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford announced on Friday that Frank Martin was hired as the university’s new men’s head basketball coach.
Martin succeeds Matthew McCall, who went 51-81 in five years at the helm. Martin has 15 years of experience as a shot caller at the Division 1 level.
Martin spent five years at Kansas State (2007-12) and the last 10 at South Carolina. He led the Gamecocks to the Final Four in 2017. Martin served as an assistant to Ron Everhart at Northeastern (2000-04) and Bob Huggins at Cincinnati (2004-06).
“I have never been more excited to call a place home like we are with UMass,” Martin said. “It is evident that there is a tremendous alignment to win and do it the right way.”
©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at bostonherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.