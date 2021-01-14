BLOOMINGTON – Indiana was hopeful the return of second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin could provide some needed firepower Thursday night against rival Purdue.
Franklin had 14 points and seven rebounds in 33 minutes off the bench, but the performance of the sophomore guard from Indianapolis wasn’t enough for the Hoosiers (8-6, 3-4) to avoid their eighth straight loss against the Boilermakers, falling 81-69 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
“It is not a fun thing, losing to a team that many times in a row,” Franklin said. “It gets kind of old, you know. We want to be the team to change the culture about it, rewrite the story. We wanted to do that tonight, but unfortunately, we did not make enough plays, did not make enough shots. So we will see them again, so we will try to pick it up the next time.”
Franklin, who suffered an ankle sprain Jan. 4 against Maryland, said he underwent treatment three times a day in an effort to get his range of motion. He practiced Tuesday and Wednesday and woke up Thursday feeling good enough to dress and take part in the shoot-around.
“I felt like I could get out there and do some things, help the team out,” Franklin said.
Franklin scored eight points in the first half, including a runner in the lane that cut Purdue’s lead to 40-36 at halftime. He also provided a spark defensively with three steals. However, Franklin struggled from the perimeter for much of the game, going 6-of-15 from the field and 0-of-5 from 3-point range.
“He was very aggressive, but it was his first game back because he did not shoot as well,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “He had seven defensive rebounds and three steals, so I thought he made some good things happen. It is good to have him back.”
UNEXPECTED LAYOFF
Miller was asked how Indiana intended to handle its unexpected layoff, with the game Sunday at Michigan State postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Michigan State’s program. IU will next play Jan. 21 at No. 5 Iowa.
“This is the first time all season long we have been put in this situation, where we were going to have some kind of disruption in the schedule,” Miller said. “We have been pretty smooth all the way through.”
Miller said his main concern is fixing IU’s defense, which has allowed an average of 78.5 points over its last two games.
“We have a couple guys that are banged up, couple guys playing too many minutes, let’s make sure we are smart with them,” Miller said. “At the same time, we have a few extra days here to maybe lock in and try to improve on a few things defensively. I think that is a big concern right now. We can’t lose that defense. We can’t lose the ability to hang in there with our defense.”
DEFENDING THE 3
The 3-point line played a vital role in the outcome. Purdue went a torrid 11-of-17 from 3-point range (64.7%), while IU was just 3-of-18 (16.7%) from beyond the arc.
Sophomore forward Jerome Hunter went 2-of-5 from 3-point range, with the rest of IU’s shooters going a combined 1-of-13.
Miller felt IU’s perimeter defense wasn’t good enough.
“They got too comfortable once they got going,” Miller said. “Bottom line is that they were too comfortable the rest of the game. They played easy … as you look at it recently the 3-point line has been something that we have struggled to guard since the beginning of January.”