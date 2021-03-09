With NFL free agency slated to begin next week, CNHI Sports Indiana breaks down five positions of interest to the Indianapolis Colts in this five-part series. This second installment focuses on left tackles.
There’s no overstating the importance of a left tackle. It’s considered one of the three most important positions in football, and the Colts could have new starters at all three spots this year.
Indianapolis already has made a move at quarterback, with the trade for Carson Wentz set to become official next Tuesday, and top pass rusher Justin Houston is scheduled to become a free agent the same day.
Even with the Colts’ salary cap in good shape – they’re expected to have the fifth-most money available after the Wentz deal goes through – it will be difficult -- if not impossible -- to fill all three premier spots with big-ticket additions. There’s a case to be made for left tackle as the “bargain” buy.
The rest of the offensive line is set with all-pro Quenton Nelson at left guard, Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly at center, rugged Mark Glowinski at right guard and underrated Braden Smith at right tackle. So Indianapolis’ best play might be to draft a left tackle, get the benefit of a rookie deal for four to five years and allow the rookie to grow alongside his well-established teammates.
Still, general manager Chris Ballard could have other ideas. If so, here are three potential targets on the open market:
BIG MONEY
Trent Williams is the kind of player who almost never hits free agency. The fourth overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2010 and eight-time Pro Bowler worked an agreement not to receive the franchise tag into the deal that sent him from the Washington Football Team to the San Francisco 49ers last year.
As a result, the 32-year-old is in prime position to cash in on one last big contract. He’s still playing at a high level and would even provide an upgrade over the retired Anthony Castonzo – setting the Indianapolis offensive line up as potentially the best in the league.
But Williams also will be costly. Very costly.
Spotrac projects an average annual salary of $18.2 million, a price tag Ballard could be particularly hesitant to pay with big extensions looming for Nelson and Smith. The list of teams with the cap space to sign Williams and a roster capable of a deep playoff run, however, will be small.
So in the unlikely event the Colts are interested, they could be a very attractive suitor.
RISK/REWARD
When healthy, Russell Okung has shown he can play at a Pro Bowl level. However, the 32-year-old has been able to make just 13 starts over the past two seasons.
A weak overall tackle market likely means Okung will have plenty of suitors even with that injury history, but he has shown a willingness to be creative and think outside the box. Half of his $13 million salary last season with the Carolina Panthers was paid in bitcoin.
Perhaps, Indianapolis would be interested in a one-year deal that could allow Okung to re-enter the market with a presumably higher salary cap in 2022. Indianapolis could still draft its future starter and allow him to learn the NFL game for one season.
Ballard would have to be comfortable with the medical reports, however, and as was the case in 2020, the lack of in-person visits could complicate that process.
REUNITED?
He’s not strictly a left tackle (and likely is better suited to the interior), but if the goal is to find depth as opposed to a new starter, it could make sense to bring Joe Haeg back to the roster.
A fifth-round pick in 2016, Haeg made 35 starts in four seasons with Indianapolis before signing last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and winning a Super Bowl ring. He can play all five offensive line positions, making him a unique addition to the roster.
Haeg also has experience both in head coach Frank Reich’s offense and with Wentz, who was his quarterback for one season at North Dakota State.
In a shallow free-agent pool with a lowered salary cap, a reunion could make sense for both parties.