FILE - New York Mets' Michael Conforto bats during the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Sept. 3, 2021, in Washington. Free-agent outfielder Conforto will miss the entire season after having surgery on his right shoulder. Conforto's agent, Scott Boras, confirmed late Saturday night, April 23, in a text message to The Associated Press that Conforto had surgery last week.