HAVERHILL — Bethany Communities will present Art & Music Through the Age of COVID on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the courtyard of Phoenix Row, which is located next to the MVRTA bus station in downtown Washington Square.
This free event is open to the public and will feature a display of resident art along with live music.
Legislative Prayer Breakfast planned
HAVERHILL — Riverside Church at 278 Groveland St. will hold its first Legislative Prayer Breakfast Thursday, Aug. 26, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Keynote speaker is the Rev. Mark Rivera. Invited keynote address by Gov. Charlie Baker.
This event includes a catered hot breakfast. Please RSVP by Aug. 20 to 978-372-9871 or contact@giversidehaverhill.org.
Class reunion planned
HAVERHILL — The committee for the Haverhill High School, Haverhill Trade School, and St. James High School classes of 1966 will hold a 55 year reunion Sept. 18 at the Haverhill Country Club. To reduce fears of spreading COVID-19, the reunion will be held on the outside deck and the redwood lounge.
Due to the generosity of donors, the cost of tickets is $25 per person. The menu includes prime rib, shrimp cocktail and champagne. For more information contact Kathy (O'Shea) Bresnahan at kbres3@verizon.net.
New accelerated online degree programs for working adults
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will offer three new fully online accelerated associate degree programs in Business Transfer, Criminal Justice, and General Studies: Health Specialization, designed especially for working students.
The fall semester begins Sept. 8.
Typically, courses run a full semester or 15 weeks. These programs will feature seven- and eight-week accelerated courses. In one semester, students can take four courses; two the first part of the semester and two the second part. By taking four courses each semester, along with courses during the summer and winter intersession, students can graduate in two years.
The cost to earn one of these online associate degrees is approximately $9,000 and whenever possible professors are using open educational resources, which are free to students, rather than expensive textbooks.
For more information contact Ari Chicklis, achicklis@necc.mass.edu.