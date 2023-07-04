FILE - Then Frankfurt's manager Adi Hutter gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchenglabach and Eintracht Frankfurt in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday Oct. 27, 2019. French club Monaco has hired Adi Hütter as its new coach on a two-year contract. Hütter replaces Belgian coach Philippe Clement, who was fired last month after the club finished a disappointing sixth in the French league last season.