FILE - France's Fiona Ferro serves to Spain's Paula Badosa at the French Open tennis tournament May 24, 2022, in Paris. Ferro, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 39 last year, has accused her former coach of rape and sexual assault. The French Tennis Federation said in a statement Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, that it is “standing by” Ferro, a 25-year-old who lost in qualifying at the U.S. Open last week.