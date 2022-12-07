CSU Northridge Matadors (2-5) at Fresno State Bulldogs (2-5)
Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -14.5; over/under is 126.5
BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on the CSU Northridge Matadors after Isaih Moore scored 22 points in Fresno State's 80-66 victory over the UC Irvine Anteaters.
The Bulldogs have gone 1-1 at home. Fresno State averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.
The Matadors are 0-3 on the road. CSU Northridge ranks third in the Big West with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Onyi Eyisi averaging 5.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 14.0 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 9.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 36.6% for Fresno State.
Dionte Bostick is averaging 14.3 points for the Matadors. Atin Wright is averaging 12.4 points for CSU Northridge.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
