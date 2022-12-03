Fresno State Bulldogs (1-5) at UC Irvine Anteaters (6-2)
Irvine, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Irvine -8.5; over/under is 125.5
BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs after DJ Davis scored 28 points in UC Irvine's 72-69 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.
The Anteaters are 3-0 on their home court. UC Irvine is seventh in college basketball shooting 42.1% from downtown, led by JC Butler shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.
The Bulldogs have gone 0-1 away from home. Fresno State is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 13.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 49.4% for UC Irvine.
Isaih Moore is averaging 12.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 9.7 points for Fresno State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
