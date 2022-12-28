NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drew Friberg's 21 points helped Belmont defeat Bradley 63-60 on Wednesday night.
Friberg had six rebounds for the Bruins (9-5, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Keishawn Davidson scored 15 points and added five assists. Ben Sheppard shot 4 for 15, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
Rienk Mast led the way for the Braves (9-5, 2-1) with 12 points. Malevy Leons added 11 points for Bradley.
Friberg scored nine points in the first half and Belmont went into halftime trailing 38-34. Belmont outscored Bradley by seven points in the second half. Friberg led the way with 12 second-half points.
NEXT UP
Belmont's next game is Sunday against Southern Illinois on the road. Bradley hosts UIC on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
