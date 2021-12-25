North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A wintry mix of precipitation in the morning will transition to rain and freezing rain mixed in the afternoon. High 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light rain...mixing with snow late. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.