PREP FOOTBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 37, Philadelphia George Washington 0
Archbishop Wood 49, Cheltenham 0
Athens 35, Towanda 0
Bald Eagle Area 50, North Penn-Mansfield 7
Belmont Charter 24, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Bermudian Springs 31, Susquehannock 14
Canton 21, South Williamsport 7
Carlisle 45, Cedar Crest 0
Central Dauphin 0, Manheim Township 0
Cochranton 41, Seneca 8
Dallas 45, Wilkes-Barre Area 0
Donegal 42, Eastern York 14
Erie Cathedral Prep 55, Warren 6
Fleetwood 41, Upper Perkiomen 0
Frankford 28, West Philadelphia 0
Greencastle Antrim 34, Delone 13
Greensburg Salem 34, Mount Pleasant 6
Hamburg 21, Mahanoy Area 0
Iroquois 28, Union City 18
Latin Charter 40, Roxborough 0
Ligonier Valley 55, Jeannette 0
Muncy 42, Wyalusing 8
North Penn 35, Pennsbury 0
Northwestern Lehigh 34, Southern Lehigh 19
Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Salisbury 0
Octorara 55, Pottstown 13
Palmerton 41, Panther Valley 0
Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Huntingdon 6
Shippensburg 47, Dover 20
Spring Grove 39, Northern York 7
Sto-Rox 36, McGuffey 0
Tri-Valley 34, Pine Grove 0
Trinity 41, Yough 6
Upper St. Clair 48, Baldwin 14
Williams Valley 38, Schuylkill Haven 8
Wyoming Area 47, Nanticoke Area 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Stroudsburg North vs. Pocono Mountain East, ppd.
Ellwood City vs. Shenango, ppd.
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart vs. Beaver Falls, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com