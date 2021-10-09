PREP FOOTBALL=
Alabama Christian Academy 33, Geneva 7
Alexandria 51, Lincoln 13
American Christian Academy 41, Wilcox Central 0
Anniston 26, Munford 3
Ariton 42, Zion Chapel 6
Asbury 36, Brindlee Mountain 30
Athens 27, Buckhorn 24
Austin 31, Huntsville 21
Autauga Academy 31, Escambia Academy 17
Baldwin County 63, Citronelle 0
Bayside Academy 35, Cottage Hill 7
Bibb County 35, West Blocton 29
Boaz 49, Douglas 20
Bob Jones 62, Albertville 21
Brantley 46, Georgiana 0
Brewer 43, Mae Jemison 36
Brooks 22, West Morgan 21
Bullock County 46, Ashford 26
Carver-Montgomery 20, Eufaula 12
Catholic-Montgomery 44, Childersburg 0
Cedar Bluff 27, Gaylesville 10
Center Point 48, Hayden 6
Central - Clay County 36, Holtville 0
Central-Phenix City 42, Prattville 21
Cherokee 16, Vina 6
Chickasaw 40, Millry 14
Clay-Chalkville 58, Mortimer Jordan 9
Clements 47, East Lawrence 34
Cleveland 61, Gaston 7
Coosa Christian 21, Valley Head 14
Cordova 22, Carver-Birmingham 20
Crestview, Fla. 27, Andalusia 21
Cullman 42, Columbia 8
DAR 35, New Hope 13
Dallas County 33, Holt 0
Danville 41, Elkmont 7
Daphne 28, Mary Montgomery 14
Decatur 24, Hazel Green 17
Decatur Heritage 48, Hubbard 16
Demopolis 59, Jemison 7
Deshler 27, Rogers 13
Dora 21, Ashville 0
Dothan 20, Jeff Davis 18
East Limestone 42, Ardmore 0
Elba 82, Abbeville 14
Enterprise 49, Smiths Station 35
Etowah 44, Hanceville 0
Fairfield 34, Wenonah 7
Fairhope 21, Theodore 12
Fairview 55, Crossville 6
Fayette County 27, Haleyville 0
Flomaton 21, Excel 12
Florala 19, Pleasant Home 12
Florence 42, Sparkman 0
Foley 35, Davidson 31
Fort Payne 24, Southside-Gadsden 16
Fyffe 42, North Sand Mountain 14
G.W. Long 38, Cottonwood 12
Gardendale 31, Minor 14
Geneva County 40, Houston County 21
Good Hope 28, Fultondale 3
Gordo 54, Hamilton 0
Goshen 15, Pike County 13
Greenville 20, Carroll-Ozark 7
Hackleburg 34, Phillips-Bear Creek 17
Handley 42, Cherokee County 14
Hartselle 52, Muscle Shoals 35
Hatton 16, Red Bay 14
Hewitt-Trussville 49, Vestavia Hills 35
Hillcrest 30, McAdory 7
Hoover 52, Spain Park 10
Houston Academy 54, Providence Christian 0
Hueytown 75, Northridge 55
J.B. Pennington 55, Tarrant 6
Jackson 42, W.S. Neal 8
Jackson Olin 52, Jasper 31
Jacksonville 35, Cleburne County 28
LaFayette 42, Horseshoe Bend 21
Lamar County 23, Addison 14
Lanett 59, Ranburne 0
Lee-Huntsville 39, Lawrence County 12
Leroy 28, Saint Luke's Episcopal 0
Loachapoka 42, Verbena 20
Lowndes Academy 36, Lakeside School 6
Luverne 44, Francis Marion 0
Maplesville 14, Notasulga 0
Marbury 17, Shelby County 14
Marion County 26, South Lamar 14
Mars Hill Bible 21, Lexington 13
McKenzie 26, Kinston 15
Meek 46, Lynn 15
Midfield 70, Cold Springs 8
Montevallo 48, Sumter Central High School 6
Montgomery Academy 21, Greensboro 0
Moody 41, Corner 13
Northside Methodist 19, New Brockton 13
Northside def. Curry, forfeit
Oak Mountain 47, Tuscaloosa County 3
Oakman 55, Carbon Hill 0
Ohatchee 41, Glencoe 14
Oneonta 35, Scottsboro 14
Opelika 21, Robert E. Lee 20, OT
Opp 49, Wicksburg 6
Orange Beach 44, Washington County 13
Oxford 26, Arab 24
Paul Bryant 43, Brookwood 40
Pickens County 25, Berry 6
Piedmont 56, Pleasant Valley 12
Pine Forest, Fla. 34, Baker 14
Pisgah 28, Ider 6
Plainview 41, Collinsville 7
Pleasant Grove 42, Parker 28
Priceville 41, Central-Florence 20
Randolph School 24, North Jackson 14
Reeltown 48, Beulah 7
Saks 65, Weaver 7
Samson 30, Red Level 8
Sand Rock 42, West End 27
Saraland 41, Gulf Shores 16
Selma 16, Central-Tuscaloosa 6
Shades Valley 10, Homewood 8
Slocomb 57, Daleville 0
Southeastern 41, Locust Fork 13
Southern Choctaw 52, Choctaw County 0
Southern Prep 32, Calhoun County, Ga. 26
Southside-Selma 40, Monroe County 0
Spanish Fort 34, Blount 26
Spring Garden 36, Westbrook Christian 7
Springville 24, Pell City 21
St. James 45, Dale County 20
St. Paul's 35, B.C. Rain 7
Sulligent 35, Winston County 0
Sumiton Christian 41, Appalachian 21
Sweet Water 48, McIntosh 0
Sylacauga 42, Beauregard 14
Sylvania 41, Geraldine 28
T.R. Miller 20, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0
Tallassee 34, Talladega 0
Tanner 35, Falkville 28
Thomasville 25, Hale County 0
Thompson 41, Gadsden 7
Thorsby 54, Central Coosa 0
UMS-Wright 42, Satsuma 7
Valley 12, Park Crossing 7
Vincent 51, Randolph County 6
Vinemont 50, Susan Moore 42
Wadley 55, Ragland 14
Walter Wellborn 30, Hokes Bluff 10
Waterloo 34, Shoals Christian 0
West Limestone 47, Wilson 16
West Point 14, Sardis 8
West St. John, La. 20, Livingston 14
Wetumpka 21, Chilton County 7
Williamson 41, Escambia County 6
Winfield 46, Holly Pond 0
