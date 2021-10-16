PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Cristo Rey Jesuit def. Academy for Science and Agriculture, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12

Luverne def. Adrian, 25-16, 25-23, 19-25, 26-24

Nova Classical Academy def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-10, 25-9, 25-19

Park Christian def. Win-E-Mac, 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18

Red Rock Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-7, 25-13, 25-13

St. Anthony def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-18, 15-25, 25-18, 25-20

United Christian def. Trinity, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14

Apple Valley Tournament=

Black=

Legacy Christian def. Centennial, 26-24, 25-16

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Centennial, 25-16, 15-25, 15-12

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Legacy Christian, 25-17, 25-16

Brown=

Albert Lea def. Apple Valley, 25-19, 25-15

Anoka def. Albert Lea, 25-15, 25-19

Anoka def. Apple Valley, 26-24, 25-21

Gold=

Farmington def. Avail Academy, 25-12, 25-18

Grand Meadow def. Avail Academy, 25-23, 25-13

Minneapolis Southwest def. Farmington, 25-18, 15-25, 15-13

Minneapolis Southwest def. Grand Meadow, 25-14, 25-19

White=

Blaine def. Burnsville, 25-16, 25-20

Blaine def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-17, 25-23

Burnsville def. Winona, 25-22, 25-13

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Winona, 25-9, 25-17

Eastview Invite=

Concordia Academy def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-21, 25-23

Eastview def. Orono, 19-25, 25-20, 15-12

Esko def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-23, 25-16

Greenway def. Norwood-Young America, 15-25, 25-15, 15-12

Kasson-Mantorville def. Eastview, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12

Kasson-Mantorville def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-14, 25-12

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-11, 25-11

Minneota def. Duluth East, 25-15, 25-9

Minneota def. Greenway, 25-14, 25-14

Norwood-Young America def. Duluth East, 25-15, 25-12

Orono def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 26-24, 25-19

Rosemount def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-19, 25-14

Shakopee def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-8, 25-15

Shakopee def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 21-25, 25-14, 15-10

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Esko, 25-14, 20-25, 15-11

Lakeville North Invitational=

Pool III=

Northfield def. Hill-Murray, 25-12, 25-22

Northfield def. New Prague, 25-16, 25-10

St. Michael-Albertville Tournament=

Buffalo def. Rockford, 25-20, 17-25, 18-16

Byron def. Andover, 25-18, 25-20

Canby def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-8, 25-13

Elk River def. Buffalo, 25-23, 25-10

Elk River def. Forest Lake, 25-19, 15-25, 15-13

Forest Lake def. Rockford, 25-15, 23-25, 15-8

Hermantown def. North St. Paul, 25-21, 23-25, 21-19

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Stillwater, 25-22, 25-16

Maple Grove def. Rocori, 25-10, 25-16

Minnetonka def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-9, 25-20

Monticello def. Waconia, 25-16, 25-14

Mounds View def. Minnetonka, 25-20, 25-22

Pequot Lakes def. Grand Rapids, 25-15, 25-24

River Falls, Wis. def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-11, 25-22

Rocori def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-5, 25-8

Rogers def. Monticello, 25-16, 25-19

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Andover, 25-21, 28-26

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-16, 25-9

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. St. Louis Park, 25-6, 25-7

St. Michael-Albertville def. Pequot Lakes, 25-10, 25-22

St. Michael-Albertville def. Spectrum, 25-10, 25-16

Stillwater def. St. Louis Park, 25-10, 25-18

Wayzata def. North St. Paul, 25-18, 25-7

Wayzata def. Willmar, 25-15, 25-13

Willmar def. Hermantown, 25-23, 29-27

Woodbury def. Byron, 17-25, 25-13, 15-12

Woodbury def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 26-24, 25-15

