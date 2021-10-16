PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Cristo Rey Jesuit def. Academy for Science and Agriculture, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12
Luverne def. Adrian, 25-16, 25-23, 19-25, 26-24
Nova Classical Academy def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-10, 25-9, 25-19
Park Christian def. Win-E-Mac, 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18
Red Rock Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-7, 25-13, 25-13
St. Anthony def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-18, 15-25, 25-18, 25-20
United Christian def. Trinity, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14
Apple Valley Tournament=
Black=
Legacy Christian def. Centennial, 26-24, 25-16
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Centennial, 25-16, 15-25, 15-12
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Legacy Christian, 25-17, 25-16
Brown=
Albert Lea def. Apple Valley, 25-19, 25-15
Anoka def. Albert Lea, 25-15, 25-19
Anoka def. Apple Valley, 26-24, 25-21
Gold=
Farmington def. Avail Academy, 25-12, 25-18
Grand Meadow def. Avail Academy, 25-23, 25-13
Minneapolis Southwest def. Farmington, 25-18, 15-25, 15-13
Minneapolis Southwest def. Grand Meadow, 25-14, 25-19
White=
Blaine def. Burnsville, 25-16, 25-20
Blaine def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-17, 25-23
Burnsville def. Winona, 25-22, 25-13
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Winona, 25-9, 25-17
Eastview Invite=
Concordia Academy def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-21, 25-23
Eastview def. Orono, 19-25, 25-20, 15-12
Esko def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-23, 25-16
Greenway def. Norwood-Young America, 15-25, 25-15, 15-12
Kasson-Mantorville def. Eastview, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12
Kasson-Mantorville def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-14, 25-12
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-11, 25-11
Minneota def. Duluth East, 25-15, 25-9
Minneota def. Greenway, 25-14, 25-14
Norwood-Young America def. Duluth East, 25-15, 25-12
Orono def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 26-24, 25-19
Rosemount def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-19, 25-14
Shakopee def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-8, 25-15
Shakopee def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 21-25, 25-14, 15-10
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Esko, 25-14, 20-25, 15-11
Lakeville North Invitational=
Pool III=
Northfield def. Hill-Murray, 25-12, 25-22
Northfield def. New Prague, 25-16, 25-10
St. Michael-Albertville Tournament=
Buffalo def. Rockford, 25-20, 17-25, 18-16
Byron def. Andover, 25-18, 25-20
Canby def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-8, 25-13
Elk River def. Buffalo, 25-23, 25-10
Elk River def. Forest Lake, 25-19, 15-25, 15-13
Forest Lake def. Rockford, 25-15, 23-25, 15-8
Hermantown def. North St. Paul, 25-21, 23-25, 21-19
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Stillwater, 25-22, 25-16
Maple Grove def. Rocori, 25-10, 25-16
Minnetonka def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-9, 25-20
Monticello def. Waconia, 25-16, 25-14
Mounds View def. Minnetonka, 25-20, 25-22
Pequot Lakes def. Grand Rapids, 25-15, 25-24
River Falls, Wis. def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-11, 25-22
Rocori def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-5, 25-8
Rogers def. Monticello, 25-16, 25-19
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Andover, 25-21, 28-26
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-16, 25-9
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. St. Louis Park, 25-6, 25-7
St. Michael-Albertville def. Pequot Lakes, 25-10, 25-22
St. Michael-Albertville def. Spectrum, 25-10, 25-16
Stillwater def. St. Louis Park, 25-10, 25-18
Wayzata def. North St. Paul, 25-18, 25-7
Wayzata def. Willmar, 25-15, 25-13
Willmar def. Hermantown, 25-23, 29-27
Woodbury def. Byron, 17-25, 25-13, 15-12
Woodbury def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 26-24, 25-15
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com