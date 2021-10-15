PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen 33, East Webster 16

Adams Christian 47, Park Place Christian Academy 15

Amite School 28, Sylva-Bay Aca. 19

Amory 34, Noxubee County 22

Baldwyn 49, Potts Camp 13

Bay Springs 44, Mount Olive 8

Bayou Aca. 31, Starkville Aca. 21

Belmont 34, Walnut 13

Biggersville 41, H.W. Byers 0

Biloxi 36, St. Martin 14

Bogue Chitto 13, East Marion 12

Booneville 40, Alcorn Central 7

Brandon 42, Meridian 28

Brookhaven 32, Hattiesburg 14

Brookhaven Academy 31, Centreville Aca. 8

Caledonia 61, Mooreville 41

Calhoun Aca. 42, Humphreys Aca. 16

Calhoun City 46, Bruce 0

Canton 20, Forest Hill 12

Canton Academy 40, Benton Academy 21

Carroll Aca. 16, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 14

Charleston 38, Strayhorn 0

Choctaw Central 40, Northeast Lauderdale 20

Choctaw County 33, Eupora 27

Cleveland Central 35, Columbus 22

Clinton 23, Oxford 6

Coffeeville 28, Coldwater 0

Columbia 30, Purvis 6

Columbia Academy 36, Wayne Aca. 9

Copiah Aca. 13, Central Hinds Aca. 7

D'Iberville 35, Hancock 9

DeSoto Central 27, Hernando 14

ECS, Tenn. 33, Northpoint Christian 21

East Central 41, Long Beach 7

East Union 49, Myrtle 0

Enterprise Clarke 34, Clarkdale 17

Enterprise Lincoln 18, Salem 8

Ethel 36, Sebastopol 30

Franklin Co. 26, Port Gibson 0

French Camp 39, Vardaman 25

Gautier 45, Vancleave 28

George County 41, Pearl River Central 7

Germantown 13, Grenada 8

Gulfport 13, Harrison Central 12

Hazlehurst 56, McLaurin 7

Heidelberg 27, Mize 6

Itawamba AHS 51, Corinth 27

Jackson Prep 10, Jackson Aca. 6

Jefferson Davis County 40, St. Patrick 0

Kemper County 26, Newton 8

Kosciusko 35, Leake Central 20

Lafayette 51, New Hope 0

Lake 43, Philadelphia 37

Lawrence County 31, Sumrall 28

LeFlore 54, Riverside 0

Leake Aca. 35, Heritage Academy 28

Madison Central 35, Tupelo 3

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 59, Magnolia Heights 7

Mantachie 28, Macon Road Baptist, Tenn. 6

Marshall Aca. 21, Kirk Aca. 18

McComb 30, Lanier 8

McEvans 38, West Bolivar 0

Mendenhall 21, Quitman 6

Morton 50, Southeast Lauderdale 6

Moss Point 30, Greene County 13

Neshoba Central 49, Jim Hill 13

Nettleton 51, Hatley 7

Newton County 28, Northeast Jones 21

North Delta 43, Winona Christian 18

North Panola 38, Independence 6

North Pontotoc 24, New Albany 14

North Sunflower Aca. 38, Tunica Academy 22

Oak Grove 54, Terry 28

Oak Hill Aca. 42, Central Holmes 24

Ocean Springs 42, Pascagoula 3

Pelahatchie 38, Nanih Waiya 8

Petal 44, Northwest Rankin 34

Picayune 56, West Harrison 13

Pillow Aca. 37, Washington School 0

Poplarville 35, Forrest Co. AHS 0

Prentiss 18, Rebul Aca. 0

Presbyterian Christian 27, Parklane Aca. 13

Raleigh 28, Magee 13

Raymond 35, South Pike 28

Richland 35, Collins 0

Richton 22, Resurrection Catholic 17

Ripley 30, South Pontotoc 15

Russell Christian Academy 54, Success Unlimited Academy, Ala. 6

Sacred Heart 28, East Rankin Aca. 6

Saltillo 27, Greenville 24

Scott Central 54, Pisgah 0

Shannon 48, Tishomingo County 0

Simmons 58, McAdams 0

Smithville 29, Falkner 0

Southaven 32, Olive Branch 0

St. Andrew's 35, Loyd Star 29

St. Joseph-Greenville 42, St. Aloysius 7

St. Stanislaus 25, Seminary 18

Starkville 50, Murrah 0

Stringer 50, North Forrest 48

TCPS 63, Ashland 0

Tallulah, La. 54, Newton Co. Aca. 44

Taylorsville 26, Lumberton 6

Tri-County Aca. 61, Clinton Christian Academy 0

Tylertown 56, Wilkinson County 0

Union 35, Forest 14

Velma Jackson 49, Puckett 7

Vicksburg 36, Ridgeland 14

Warren Central 3, Pearl 0

Wayne County 22, Natchez 14

Wesson 48, Crystal Springs 32

West Jones 8, Florence 0

West Lauderdale 36, Louisville 35, OT

West Lowndes 55, Hamilton 13

West Marion 20, Perry Central 18

West Point 40, Lake Cormorant 21

Winston Aca. 27, Indianola Aca. 14

Yazoo County 32, Amanda Elzy 28

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you