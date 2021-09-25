PREP FOOTBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 47, Riverside, Oakland 12
AC/GC 52, Nodaway Valley 6
ADM, Adel 40, Atlantic 16
Alburnett 26, Highland, Riverside 21
Algona 28, North Polk, Alleman 27
Ames 27, Sioux City, North 14
Ankeny 49, Des Moines, Roosevelt 6
Ankeny Centennial 30, Sioux City, East 0
Aplington-Parkersburg 41, South Hardin 35
Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, Siouxland Christian 16
Baxter 74, B-G-M 44
Beckman, Dyersville 69, Postville 0
Belle Plaine 54, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12
Benton Community 20, Mount Vernon 13
Bettendorf 45, Davenport, Central 7
Bondurant Farrar 39, Carlisle 29
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 62, Carroll 6
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 38, Woodbine 32
Burlington 55, Clinton 13
CAM, Anita 58, Audubon 42
Calamus-Wheatland 78, Edgewood-Colesburg 0
Camanche 35, Anamosa 25
Cedar Falls 42, Muscatine 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 31, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0
Central Decatur, Leon 38, Pleasantville 28
Central Lyon 64, Cherokee, Washington 12
Clarke, Osceola 34, Shenandoah 7
Clear Creek-Amana 48, Oskaloosa 9
Clear Lake 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21
Colfax-Mingo 37, Ogden 34
Colo-NESCO 40, Collins-Maxwell 14
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35, Cascade,Western Dubuque 13
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 42, Pekin 14
Creston 49, Knoxville 0
Davis County, Bloomfield 58, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 28
Decorah 33, Mason City 14
Denver 37, Central Springs 0
Des Moines Christian 40, Red Oak 13
Des Moines, Lincoln 35, Des Moines, North 6
Dike-New Hartford 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 6
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 76, Dunkerton 28
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 58, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7
Dubuque, Hempstead 28, Davenport, West 0
Earlham 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
East Buchanan, Winthrop 40, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0
East Union, Afton 57, Griswold 12
Easton Valley 63, Central City 6
Eldon Cardinal 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6
Emmetsburg 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 21
English Valleys, North English 52, Iowa Valley, Marengo 46
Epworth, Western Dubuque 41, Marion 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 37, Bedford 30
Fairfield 38, Keokuk 13
Fort Madison 42, Mount Pleasant 7
Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, East Mills 48
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 41, Akron-Westfield 35
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, GMG, Garwin 0
Glenwood 42, Des Moines, Hoover 0
Grand View Christian def. Woodward Academy, forfeit
Greene County 41, Clarinda 0
Grinnell 35, Washington 14
Grundy Center 35, AGWSR, Ackley 3
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49, Charles City 14
Harlan 64, Saydel 0
Harris-Lake Park 19, Bishop Garrigan 2
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Alta-Aurelia 22
Humboldt 40, Ballard 0
IKM-Manning 16, Tri-Center, Neola 6
Independence 48, South Tama County, Tama 7
Indianola 63, Perry 0
Interstate 35,Truro 26, Panorama, Panora 20
Iowa City High 56, Iowa City West 7
Kee, Lansing 66, Central Elkader 0
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 38, West Monona 13
Lake Mills 47, West Fork, Sheffield 12
Lamoni 54, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 18
LeMars 36, Storm Lake 14
Lenox 38, Stanton 0
Lewis Central 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20
Linn-Mar, Marion 65, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0
Lisbon 28, Wapello 14
Logan-Magnolia 47, Missouri Valley 14
Lynnville-Sully 21, Madrid 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 43, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6
MOC-Floyd Valley 28, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14
Manson Northwest Webster 20, Belmond-Klemme 13
Martensdale-St. Marys 34, Murray 8
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Central Lee, Donnellson 8
Montezuma 41, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 12
Moravia 66, Seymour 0
Mount Ayr 49, Sidney 12
Nashua-Plainfield 38, BCLUW, Conrad 6
Nevada 56, Gilbert 14
New Hampton 30, Crestwood, Cresco 14
Newell-Fonda 41, Kingsley-Pierson 34
North Butler, Greene 41, Newman Catholic, Mason City 13
North Fayette Valley 50, Wahlert, Dubuque 33
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 28, Northwood-Kensett 20
North Linn, Troy Mills 20, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6
North Scott, Eldridge 21, Iowa City Liberty High School 0
North Tama, Traer 39, Saint Ansgar 29
Northeast, Goose Lake 38, Tipton 6
Norwalk 31, Boone 8
OA-BCIG 28, Spirit Lake 21
Osage 14, Forest City 8
PAC-LM 24, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 17
PCM, Monroe 50, Albia 6
Pella 24, Newton 14
Pleasant Valley 44, Davenport, North 0
Prairie, Cedar Rapids def. Ottumwa, forfeit
Regina, Iowa City 35, Wilton 7
Riceville 47, Rockford 14
Ridge View 14, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0
River Valley, Correctionville 141, Glidden-Ralston 67
Roland-Story, Story City 26, Chariton 12
Ruthven-Ayrshire 26, West Bend-Mallard 12
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14, Sioux Center 9
Sigourney-Keota 20, Pella Christian 13
Solon 56, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0
South Central Calhoun 66, Eagle Grove 12
South O'Brien, Paullina 28, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
Southeast Polk 49, Waterloo, West 7
Southeast Valley 24, Estherville Lincoln Central 14
Spencer 43, Denison-Schleswig 0
Springville 44, Midland, Wyoming 8
St. Mary's, Remsen 58, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 6
Starmont 30, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 15
Treynor 34, East Sac County 7
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 28, Janesville 22
Underwood 70, MVAO-CO-U 6
Union Community, LaPorte City 40, Jesup 0
Unity Christian 35, Okoboji, Milford 0
Urbandale 49, Des Moines, East 7
Valley, West Des Moines 42, Marshalltown 12
Van Meter 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 24, Maquoketa 21
WACO, Wayland 7, New London 0
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20, Hudson 3
Waukee 31, Johnston 20
Waukee Northwest 74, Sioux City, West 0
Waukon 56, Oelwein 12
Waverly-Shell Rock 43, Waterloo, East 15
Webster City 41, Fort Dodge 14
West Branch 24, Mediapolis 21
West Central, Maynard 78, Meskwaki Settlement School 14
West Delaware, Manchester 49, Center Point-Urbana 14
West Hancock, Britt 42, North Union 7
West Harrison, Mondamin 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 12
West Liberty 41, Monticello 35
West Lyon, Inwood 36, Sheldon 6
West Marshall, State Center 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 7
West Sioux 41, Western Christian 27
Williamsburg 48, Centerville 3
Winfield-Mount Union 32, Lone Tree 22
Winterset 20, Dallas Center-Grimes 13
Woodbury Central, Moville 47, Lawton-Bronson 7
Woodward-Granger 34, South Hamilton, Jewell 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Southwest Valley vs. Wayne, Corydon, ccd.
