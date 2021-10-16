PREP FOOTBALL=
Albuquerque Academy 48, Grants 0
Bloomfield 20, Aztec 17
Clovis 28, Manzano 0
Gateway Christian 58, Floyd 6
Jal 54, Loving 0
Kirtland Central 55, Shiprock 0
Los Lunas 54, Valley 7
Mayfield 51, Chaparral 0
Navajo Prep 68, Zuni 14
Piedra Vista 47, Los Alamos 0
Raton 50, Santa Fe Indian 14
Rio Rancho 50, Atrisco Heritage 0
Roswell 30, Artesia 29
Santa Teresa 30, Deming 27
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com