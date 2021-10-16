PREP FOOTBALL=

Albuquerque Academy 48, Grants 0

Bloomfield 20, Aztec 17

Clovis 28, Manzano 0

Gateway Christian 58, Floyd 6

Jal 54, Loving 0

Kirtland Central 55, Shiprock 0

Los Lunas 54, Valley 7

Mayfield 51, Chaparral 0

Navajo Prep 68, Zuni 14

Piedra Vista 47, Los Alamos 0

Raton 50, Santa Fe Indian 14

Rio Rancho 50, Atrisco Heritage 0

Roswell 30, Artesia 29

Santa Teresa 30, Deming 27

