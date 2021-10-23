PREP FOOTBALL=
Fargo North 49, Wahpeton 42
Jamestown 13, Devils Lake 7, OT
Sheyenne 21, Fargo Davies 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
PREP FOOTBALL=
Fargo North 49, Wahpeton 42
Jamestown 13, Devils Lake 7, OT
Sheyenne 21, Fargo Davies 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Exeter - Peggy Williams, 81, of Exeter, NH, died peacefully on October 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Margaret "Peggy" Casey, to her parents, Daniel J. Casey and Bernice (Walsh) Casey, of Bradford, MA, the founders of the DJ Casey Paper Co. in Haverhill. She resided …