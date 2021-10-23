PREP FOOTBALL=

Fargo North 49, Wahpeton 42

Jamestown 13, Devils Lake 7, OT

Sheyenne 21, Fargo Davies 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

