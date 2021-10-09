PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 56, Cove 6
Bandon def. Glide, forfeit
Banks def. Valley Catholic, forfeit
Cascade 38, Marist 33
Cascade Christian 35, St. Mary's 7
Crater 17, Eagle Point 10
Dallas 27, Crescent Valley 10
Echo 32, South Wasco County 29
Enterprise 55, Elgin 26
Grant Union 26, Stanfield 21
Hidden Valley 38, Klamath 0
Hood River 54, The Dalles 6
Imbler 30, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash. 16
Jesuit 49, Beaverton 13
Junction City 42, Santiam Christian 13
Kennedy 34, Regis 14
La Grande 55, Nyssa 16
Lake Oswego 35, Tualatin 26
Lakeview 30, Rogue River 8
Liberty 50, Newberg 49
Marshfield def. Cottage Grove, forfeit
Mazama 49, North Valley 0
McNary 21, South Salem 13
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 63, Monument/Dayville 6
Mountain View 63, Aloha 0
Mountainside 27, Sunset 26, OT
Myrtle Point def. Days Creek, forfeit
Nestucca 38, Vernonia 27
North Douglas 47, Riddle 18
North Eugene def. Elmira, forfeit
North Salem def. St. Helens, forfeit
Oakland 41, Creswell 7
Ontario 51, McLoughlin 0
Philomath 35, Willamina 0
Powder Valley 51, Union 14
Powers 48, North Lake 6
Prairie City/Burnt River 24, Pine Eagle 6
Reedsport def. Illinois Valley, forfeit
Roseburg 38, North Medford 20
Santiam 18, Salem Academy 7
Scappoose 48, McKay 13
Seaside 16, Milwaukie 14
Sheldon 51, David Douglas 2
Silverton 47, Central 7
Sisters 28, Pleasant Hill 26
Siuslaw 34, La Pine 26
South Albany 33, Corvallis 21
South Medford 31, Grants Pass 19
Southridge, Wash. 27, Hermiston 14
Springfield 10, North Bend 0
Stayton 42, Sweet Home 28
Thurston 42, Churchill 32
Tigard 45, Oregon City 36
Tillamook 41, Astoria 6
Vale 34, Baker 13
West Linn 28, Lakeridge 27
Weston, Wash. 41, Irrigon 8
Weston-McEwen 41, Irrigon 8
Westview 35, Southridge 0
Willamette 20, Ashland 14
Yamhill-Carlton 34, Clatskanie 0
Yoncalla 52, Gilchrist 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Harrisburg vs. Coquille, ccd.
Neah-Kah-Nie vs. Knappa, ccd.
Oakridge vs. Jefferson, ccd.
South Umpqua vs. Douglas, ccd.
Sprague vs. Bend, ccd.
