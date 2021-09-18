PREP FOOTBALL=
Alma 28, Rogers Heritage 27
Baptist Prep 31, McCrory 24
Benton 40, LR Catholic 7
Booneville 35, Mena 6
Camden Fairview 60, Watson Chapel 24
Cedarville 42, Mansfield 14
Cent Ark Christian 35, Mayflower 34
Charleston 31, Ozark 28
Clarendon 48, E. Poinsett Co. 0
Clarksville 32, Pottsville 10
Dardanelle 42, Clinton 26
De Queen 14, Fouke 7
DeSoto 36, Marvell Academy 12
El Dorado 50, Magnolia 30
FS Northside 63, Har-Ber 56
Forrest City 32, Helena-West Helena 14
Greenland 22, Berryville 21
Gurdon 50, Mineral Springs 8
HS Lakeside 49, Malvern 14
Hackett 44, Mountainburg 0
Harding Academy 59, Camden Harmony Grove 18
Haynesville, La. 40, Junction City 28
Heber Springs 44, Dover 0
Hector 33, Danville 21
Horatio 17, Foreman 0
Hoxie 33, Gosnell 6
Jessieville 48, Dierks 33
LR Christian 59, Center Hill, Miss. 0
LR Parkview 47, Pine Bluff 0
Lake Hamilton 41, Hot Springs 0
Lamar 42, Carlisle 22
Lavaca 40, Westside-Johnson Co. 12
Longview, Texas 24, Bryant 21
Lonoke 29, Newport 20
Magnet Cove 35, Parkers Chapel 8
Marked Tree 44, Piggott 24
McGehee 15, Crossett 13
Melbourne 40, England 0
Monticello 26, Fordyce 7
Mount Ida 48, Bearden 6
Mountain Home 35, Batesville 7
Mountain View 48, Quitman 27
Nettleton 35, Pocahontas 28
North Little Rock 41, West Memphis 0
Perryville 59, Conway Christian 0
Prairie Grove 42, Stilwell, Okla. 6
Prescott 49, Hope 13
Rison 42, Hamburg 3
Rivercrest 31, Brookland 26
Riverview 21, Blytheville 6
Salem 30, Corning 7
Sand Springs, Okla. 40, Shiloh Christian 33
Sheridan 42, Jacksonville 7
Siloam Springs 53, Pea Ridge 14
Star City 55, Hampton 7
Strong 14, LR Episcopal 6
Trumann 42, Paragould 8
Waldron 31, Atkins 16
Warren 42, Franklin Parish, La. 10
White Hall 42, Drew Central 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glen Rose vs. Harmony Grove, ccd.
