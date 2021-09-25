PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy Force 38, Concordia Academy 23

Ada-Borup 33, Mahnomen/Waubun 12

Albany 42, Little Falls 21

Andover 49, St. Francis 21

Anoka 33, Roseville 13

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 62, Maple Lake 14

BOLD 34, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 14

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 28, Northern Freeze 14

Becker 21, Hutchinson 12

Bemidji 19, Brainerd 6

Blackduck 34, Park Christian 14

Blooming Prairie 47, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0

Blue Earth Area 55, LeSueur-Henderson 6

Breckenridge 25, Underwood 0

Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 64, St. Croix Lutheran 21

Browerville/Eagle Valley 57, Benson 19

Cannon Falls 54, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7

Carlton 13, Kelliher/Northome 6

Centennial 21, Maple Grove 7

Chanhassen 26, Orono 6

Chaska 7, Waconia 0

Chatfield 37, St. Charles 6

Cherry 50, Ely 0

Chisholm 45, Braham 42

Columbia Heights 58, Minneapolis Henry 22

Cretin-Derham Hall 27, Apple Valley 14

Crookston 28, Frazee 18

Dassel-Cokato 29, Watertown-Mayer 14

Deer River 50, International Falls 14

Delano 24, Big Lake 0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 22, East Grand Forks 7

Duluth East 21, Cloquet 7

East Ridge 31, Eagan 13

Eden Prairie 13, Rosemount 3

Eden Valley-Watkins 42, Paynesville 36

Edgerton/Ellsworth 24, Red Rock Central 0

Elk River 43, Buffalo 21

Esko 36, Pine City 0

Fairmont 28, Waseca 15

Faribault 34, Red Wing 0

Fertile-Beltrami 36, Nevis 6

Fillmore Central 19, Bethlehem Academy 8

G-F-W 44, Medford 6

Glencoe-Silver Lake 22, Holy Family Catholic 14

Goodhue 34, Dover-Eyota 20

Grand Meadow 20, Spring Grove 17

Grand Rapids 43, Hibbing 0

Hancock 44, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 28

Hermantown 24, Duluth Denfeld 14

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 44, GHEC/Truman 0

Hill City/Northland 34, Silver Bay 15

Hill-Murray 48, Two Rivers 7

Hills-Beaver Creek 43, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8

Holdingford 31, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 13

Holy Angels 56, Robbinsdale Cooper 34

Jackson County Central 50, Windom 6

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Albert Lea 14

Kimball 57, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 6

Kittson County Central 35, Lake of the Woods 20

Lake City 13, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 7

Lakeville South 36, Farmington 14

Lanesboro 48, Houston 0

LeRoy-Ostrander 33, Mountain Lake Area 6

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 24, Cleveland 0

Lewiston-Altura 21, Caledonia 14

Mahtomedi 31, Tartan 0

Mankato East 20, Winona 7

Mankato West 49, Rochester Century 0

Marshall 42, Worthington 6

Martin County West 22, Adrian 7

Mayer-Lutheran 36, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

Menahga 32, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 26

Mesabi East 6, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

Mille Lacs 54, East Central 16

Minneapolis North 44, SMB-Wolfpack 6

Minneota 57, Lakeview 0

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 38, Wabasso 6

Minnetonka 22, Champlin Park 6

Montevideo 34, Minnewaska 28

Monticello 36, St. Cloud Tech 7

Moorhead 37, Alexandria 31

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 41, Melrose 13

Mound Westonka 51, DeLaSalle 18

Mounds View 23, Forest Lake 13

Mountain Iron-Buhl 28, Brandon-Evansville 16

NCEUH 56, Cass Lake-Bena 0

New London-Spicer 21, Annandale 14

New Prague 31, Northfield 6

New York Mills 26, Pine River-Backus 12

Nicollet 52, Madelia 20

North Branch 38, Rock Ridge 20

North Woods 28, Barnum 14

Ogilvie 60, McGregor 14

Osakis 52, Barnesville 50, 3OT

Park (Cottage Grove) 45, Hopkins 7

Park Center 34, St. Anthony 6

Park Rapids 28, Pequot Lakes 14

Pelican Rapids 28, Parkers Prairie 8

Perham 30, Detroit Lakes 28

Pipestone 14, Redwood Valley 7

Polk County West 55, Bagley 6

Princeton 38, Milaca 36

Prior Lake 17, Lakeville North 14

Providence Academy 17, St. Agnes 8

Renville County West def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, forfeit

Robbinsdale Armstrong 41, Bloomington Jefferson 14

Rochester Mayo 53, Rochester John Marshall 6

Rockford 20, Pierz 12

Rocori 40, Chisago Lakes 21

Rogers 48, Coon Rapids 21

Royalton 20, Sauk Centre 0

Rush City 58, Hinckley-Finlayson 16

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 36, MACCRAY 8

Sauk Rapids-Rice 33, Cambridge-Isanti 7

Sebeka 24, Rothsay 22

Shakopee 42, Edina 14

Simley 26, South St. Paul 14

Sleepy Eye 18, New Ulm Cathedral 8

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 26, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 8

South Ridge 32, Cromwell 12

Southland 56, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 8

Spectrum 28, Breck 19

Spring Lake Park 21, Irondale 10

Springfield 44, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38

St. Clair 14, New Richland-H-E-G 13

St. Clair/Loyola 14, New Richland-H-E-G 13

St. Croix Lutheran 64, Brooklyn Center 21

St. Louis Park 29, Benilde-St. Margaret's 21

St. Michael-Albertville 28, Blaine 0

St. Peter 22, Jordan 21

St. Thomas Academy 41, Hastings 7

Staples-Motley 26, Pillager 18

Stewartville 28, Byron 20

Stillwater 42, Osseo 20

Thief River Falls 10, Fergus Falls 7

Tri-City United 26, Belle Plaine 13

Triton 31, Pine Island 29

Two Harbors 32, Mora 6

Upsala/Swanville 50, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 40

Verndale 62, Ortonville 16

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 20, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 14

Warroad 32, Red Lake County 16

Wayzata 34, Totino-Grace 17

West Central 22, Hawley 13

White Bear Lake 26, Eastview 14

Willmar 17, Sartell-St. Stephen 14

Win-E-Mac 42, Stephen-Argyle 22

Woodbury 28, Burnsville 0

Zimmerman 50, Foley 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Minneapolis Roosevelt vs. Minneapolis Edison, ccd.

Moose Lake/Willow River vs. Crosby-Ironton, ccd.

Proctor vs. Aitkin, ccd.

Wadena-Deer Creek vs. Red Lake, ppd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

