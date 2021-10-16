PREP FOOTBALL=
Arkadelphia 42, Harmony Grove 19
Ashdown 26, Nashville 21
Beebe 56, Jacksonville 14
Benton 52, Mountain Home 23
Bentonville West 46, Har-Ber 45
Bigelow 51, Westside-Johnson Co. 18
Bismarck 32, Horatio 0
Blytheville 16, Gosnell 14
Booneville 61, Baptist Prep 21
Bryant 48, LR Southwest 7
Cabot 41, LR Central 7
Camden Fairview 63, De Queen 3
Camden Harmony Grove 43, LV Lakeside 13
Cedarville 30, West Fork 14
Charleston 58, Hackett 22
Conway 23, FS Northside 21
Crossett 51, Monticello 14
Danville 39, Two Rivers 6
Dardanelle 45, Fordyce 35
Des Arc 38, Carlisle 16
Dollarway 28, Drew Central 14
El Dorado 36, Marion 7
Elkins 33, Green Forest 8
FS Southside 50, Rogers Heritage 28
Farmington 39, Clarksville 0
Fayetteville 42, Bentonville 34
Forrest City 20, Paragould 14
Fountain Lake 27, Bauxite 7
Glen Rose 48, Fouke 7
Gravette 44, Berryville 21
Greenbrier 49, Pea Ridge 12
Greenwood 35, Russellville 7
HS Lakeside 43, Hope 25
Hamburg 45, Helena-West Helena 30
Hazen 22, Clarendon 20
Heber Springs 14, Bald Knob 7
Hector 20, Mountainburg 8
Hoxie 46, Piggott 0
Jessieville 28, Centerpoint 27
Jonesboro 40, West Memphis 0
Jonesboro Westside 21, Cave City 6
Junction City 60, Parkers Chapel 28
LR Hall 34, Rose Bud 12
LR Parkview 33, Van Buren 3
Lafayette County 64, Mineral Springs 8
Lake Hamilton 42, Siloam Springs 7
Lamar 42, Dover 6
Lavaca 39, Greenland 14
Lonoke 35, Pulaski Mills 6
Magnet Cove 16, Gurdon 13
Magnolia 45, Hot Springs 0
Manila 42, Palestine-Wheatley 0
Mansfield 28, Lincoln 23
Marked Tree 20, England 6
McCrory 46, Cross County 13
McGehee 57, Rison 14
Melbourne 35, Riverview 0
Morrilton 35, Alma 34, OT
Mount Ida 20, Poyen 14
Murfreesboro 21, Foreman 12
Nettleton 54, Greene Co. Tech 7
Newport 47, Salem 14
North Little Rock 42, LR Catholic 7
Osceola 53, Harrisburg 0
Ozark 47, Mena 8
Paris 42, Atkins 6
Perryville 58, Mayflower 14
Pocahontas 38, Trumann 0
Pottsville 28, Waldron 12
Prairie Grove 32, Huntsville 6
Prairie View, La. 40, Lee Academy 6
Prescott 52, Genoa Central 13
Pulaski Academy 42, Maumelle 14
Pulaski Robinson 35, Malvern 12
Quitman 41, Magazine 0
Rector 50, Cedar Ridge 0
Rivercrest 42, Highland 28
Rogers 37, Springdale 21
Shiloh Christian 48, Gentry 20
Smackover 22, Barton 14
Southside Batesville 59, Cent Ark Christian 19
Star City 42, Dumas 21
Strong 48, Mountain Pine 30
Stuttgart 43, Clinton 14
Sylvan Hills 28, Sheridan 6
Valley View 28, Brookland 0
Vilonia 28, Harrison 14
Walnut Ridge 42, Corning 7
Warren 63, DeWitt 7
White Hall 42, Watson Chapel 14
Woodlawn 42, Hermitage 8
Wynne 31, Batesville 0
Yellville-Summit 24, Conway Christian 12
