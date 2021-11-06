PREP FOOTBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

Quarterfinal=

Bellevue West 52, Grand Island 20

Gretna 14, Elkhorn South 7

Omaha North 35, North Platte 34

Omaha Westside 42, Omaha Burke 3

Class B=

Quarterfinal=

Aurora 34, Scottsbluff 14

Bennington 41, Waverly 0

Elkhorn 35, Seward 20

Omaha Skutt Catholic 20, Plattsmouth 10

Class C1=

Quarterfinal=

Battle Creek 33, Columbus Scotus 21

Columbus Lakeview 23, Boone Central 20

Kearney Catholic 33, Wahoo 7

Pierce 35, Ashland-Greenwood 28

Class C2=

Quarterfinal=

Archbishop Bergan 38, Aquinas 7

Norfolk Catholic 20, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13

Ord 42, Lincoln Lutheran 7

Wilber-Clatonia 32, Hastings St. Cecilia 13

Class D1=

Quarterfinal=

Burwell 41, Anselmo-Merna 18

Cross County 58, Nebraska City Lourdes 51

Hitchcock County 58, Perkins County 6

Howells/Dodge 44, Dundy County-Stratton 18

Class D2=

Quarterfinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 30, Ansley-Litchfield 26

Elgin Public/Pope John 22, Johnson-Brock 10

Kenesaw 70, Humphrey St. Francis 40

Sandhills/Thedford 46, Osceola 14

Class D6=

Quarterfinal=

Cody-Kilgore 51, Arthur County 6

Potter-Dix 70, Parkview Christian 34

Spalding Academy 32, McCool Junction 25

Wallace 38, Pawnee City 18

