PREP FOOTBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
Quarterfinal=
Bellevue West 52, Grand Island 20
Gretna 14, Elkhorn South 7
Omaha North 35, North Platte 34
Omaha Westside 42, Omaha Burke 3
Class B=
Quarterfinal=
Aurora 34, Scottsbluff 14
Bennington 41, Waverly 0
Elkhorn 35, Seward 20
Omaha Skutt Catholic 20, Plattsmouth 10
Class C1=
Quarterfinal=
Battle Creek 33, Columbus Scotus 21
Columbus Lakeview 23, Boone Central 20
Kearney Catholic 33, Wahoo 7
Pierce 35, Ashland-Greenwood 28
Class C2=
Quarterfinal=
Archbishop Bergan 38, Aquinas 7
Norfolk Catholic 20, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13
Ord 42, Lincoln Lutheran 7
Wilber-Clatonia 32, Hastings St. Cecilia 13
Class D1=
Quarterfinal=
Burwell 41, Anselmo-Merna 18
Cross County 58, Nebraska City Lourdes 51
Hitchcock County 58, Perkins County 6
Howells/Dodge 44, Dundy County-Stratton 18
Class D2=
Quarterfinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 30, Ansley-Litchfield 26
Elgin Public/Pope John 22, Johnson-Brock 10
Kenesaw 70, Humphrey St. Francis 40
Sandhills/Thedford 46, Osceola 14
Class D6=
Quarterfinal=
Cody-Kilgore 51, Arthur County 6
Potter-Dix 70, Parkview Christian 34
Spalding Academy 32, McCool Junction 25
Wallace 38, Pawnee City 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
