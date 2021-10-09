PREP FOOTBALL=
ALAH 61, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 38
Abingdon 18, Princeville 7
Aledo (Mercer County) 64, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 6
Amboy def. Ashton-Franklin Center, forfeit
Andrew 37, Bradley-Bourbonnais 28
Antioch 28, Grayslake Central 14
Arcola 36, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 26
Athens 52, Pittsfield 6
Aurora Christian 51, Elmwood Park 0
Batavia 35, Geneva 0
Benton 48, Massac County 12
Blue Island Eisenhower 28, Reavis 6
Bogan 20, Maria 8
Breese Central 42, Roxana 35
Brooks Academy 62, Dunbar 0
Buffalo Grove 14, Rolling Meadows 13
Byron 49, Oregon 7
Camp Point Central 60, Beardstown 28
Carbondale 31, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 21
Carlinville 48, Litchfield 0
Carlyle 26, Sparta 20, 3OT
Carmi White County 44, Eldorado 30
Carrollton 60, Winchester (West Central) 28
Cary-Grove 36, Algonquin (Jacobs) 22
Chicago (Carver Military) 44, Chicago Vocational 6
Chicago Ag Science def. Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson), forfeit
Chicago Christian 26, Aurora Central Catholic 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 48, St. Laurence 13
Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 26, Edwards County 13
Clinton 51, Cache, Okla. 7
Coal City 28, Peotone 6
Columbia 46, Salem 7
Crystal Lake South 33, McHenry 13
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28, LeRoy 27
Deerfield 45, Maine West 14
Downers South 27, Addison Trail 6
Downs Tri-Valley 35, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8
Dunlap 39, Bartonville (Limestone) 0
Dupo 54, Chester 14
Durand/Pecatonica 30, Lena-Winslow 24
Dwight def. Watseka (coop), forfeit
East Dubuque 50, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 15
East Moline United 48, Rock Island Alleman 7
East St. Louis 68, Alton 0
Effingham 34, Lincoln 22
El Paso-Gridley 42, Heyworth 14
Erie/Prophetstown 35, Bureau Valley 12
Evanston Township 41, Glenbrook North 10
Fairbury Prairie Central 28, Stanford Olympia 0
Farmington 44, Elmwood-Brimfield 8
Fenwick 42, St. Patrick 14
Flora def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit
Freeburg 42, East Alton-Wood River 6
Fremd 38, Schaumburg 37
Fulton 24, Forreston 14
Galena 20, Dakota 0
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 34, Dixon 19
Gilman Iroquois West 13, Clifton Central 6
Glenbard East 20, Bartlett 7
Glenbard North 28, Lake Park 7
Glenbard South 48, Streamwood 16
Glenbard West 13, Downers North 10
Glenbrook South 26, New Trier 24
Grayslake North 41, Round Lake 0
Greenfield-Northwestern 50, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 0
Gurnee Warren 54, Mundelein 0
Hampshire 15, Huntley 7, OT
Harvard 29, Sandwich 24
Hersey 42, Wheeling 18
Highland 48, Waterloo 14
Highland Park 48, Maine East 6
Hillcrest 34, Bremen 14
Hinsdale Central 27, York 23
Hoffman Estates 47, Conant 35
Hononegah 51, Belvidere 8
Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 29, Fithian Oakwood 27, OT
IC Catholic 55, Riverside-Brookfield 14
Illinois Valley Central 34, Bloomington Central Catholic 13
Johnston City 35, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 14
Joliet Catholic 56, Brother Rice 49
Kankakee (McNamara) 36, St. Francis 15
Kennedy 41, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 6
Kewanee 56, Mendota 7
Knoxville 41, Illini West (Carthage) 22
LaSalle-Peru 34, Woodstock 13
Lake Forest 24, Lake Zurich 21
Lakes Community 28, Grant 0
Larkin 47, Aurora (East) 0
Lawrenceville 12, Robinson 9
Lemont 44, Tinley Park 0
Libertyville 30, Zion Benton 20
Lincoln Way West 40, Lincoln Way Central 7
Lincoln-Way East 24, Homewood-Flossmoor 6
Lockport 14, Bolingbrook 13, OT
Lyons 49, Leyden 0
Machesney Park Harlem 27, Belvidere North 14
Macomb 44, Lewistown 0
Maine South 51, Niles West 21
Manteno 7, Herscher 0
Marengo 21, Plano 20
Marion 37, Centralia 6
Marist 34, Montini 0
Marmion 49, Carmel 14
Maroa-Forsyth 47, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 6
Mascoutah 70, Bethalto Civic Memorial 28
Mattoon 32, Charleston 27
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 52, Blue Ridge 14
Milledgeville 36, Freeport (Aquin) 28
Moline 27, Galesburg 0
Momence 32, Seneca 26
Monmouth United 40, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 14
Morris 49, Ottawa 0
Morton 56, East Peoria 20
Moweaqua Central A&M 43, Macon Meridian 0
Mt. Carmel 43, Newton 7
Mt. Zion 36, Collinsville 21
Murphysboro/Elverado 64, Harrisburg 14
Naperville Central 48, DeKalb 20
Naperville Neuqua Valley 28, Waubonsie Valley 0
Naperville North 31, Metea Valley 28
Nazareth 42, Leo 6
New Berlin 19, Riverton 12
Normal Community 61, Granite City 0
Normal University 41, Eisenhower 0
Normal West 28, Danville 14
North Boone 31, Rock Falls 22
North-Mac 50, Auburn 0
O'Fallon 51, Belleville West 0
Oak Forest 41, Argo 14
Oak Lawn Richards 21, Evergreen Park 14
Orangeville 70, River Ridge 8
Orion 30, Morrison 0
Oswego 26, Aurora (West Aurora) 7
Oswego East 14, Yorkville 7
Palatine 27, Barrington 10
Pana 68, Greenville 21
Paris 36, Olney (Richland County) 12
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16, Monticello 15
Pekin 35, Metamora 28
Peoria (H.S.) 60, Champaign Central 6
Plainfield Central 31, Plainfield South 14
Plainfield East 38, Joliet West 15
Plainfield North 14, Minooka 0
Polo 50, Peoria Heights (Quest) 0
Prairie Ridge 49, Dundee-Crown 7
Princeton 47, St. Bede 20
Prospect 57, Elk Grove 7
Quincy 23, Geneseo 22
Red Bud 27, Trenton Wesclin 21
Red Hill 16, Marshall 14
Reed-Custer 47, Streator 7
Richmond-Burton 23, Johnsburg 20
Rochelle 43, Kaneland 21
Rochester 49, Chatham Glenwood 28
Rockford East 28, Freeport 14
Rockridge 56, Sherrard 7
Romeoville 27, Joliet Central 8
Rushville-Industry def. Astoria/VIT Co-op, forfeit
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41, Decatur MacArthur 13
Sandburg 59, Stagg 14
Shelbyville def. Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop, forfeit
Shepard 46, Oak Lawn Community 15
South Beloit 30, Alden-Hebron 0
South Elgin 29, Elgin 0
Springfield 31, Jacksonville 20
Springfield Lutheran 49, Quincy Notre Dame 7
St. Charles North 37, St. Charles East 0
St. Ignatius 38, St. Viator 13
Steinmetz 18, Prosser 6
Sterling 56, Rock Island 35
Sterling Newman 43, Hall 0
Stillman Valley 14, Winnebago 13
Sycamore 40, Woodstock North 0
Thornton Fractional South 42, Thornton Fractional North 8
Thornwood 24, Harvey Thornton 12
Triad 38, Jerseyville Jersey 13
Unity/Seymour Co-op 34, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 26
Vandalia 42, Piasa Southwestern 6
Vernon Hills 28, Niles North 7
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 55, Tri-County 6
Warrensburg-Latham 30, Clinton 22
Washington 27, Canton 0
Wauconda 51, North Chicago 0
West Chicago 33, Bensenville (Fenton) 6
Westmont 28, Ridgewood 14
Wheaton North 10, Wheaton Warrenville South 8
Whitney Young 46, Lincoln Park 6
Williamsville 75, Pleasant Plains 7
Willowbrook 33, Hinsdale South 7
Wilmington 31, Lisle 14
