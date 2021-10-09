PREP FOOTBALL=
Bear Lake 30, Malad 0
Bishop Kelly 55, Caldwell 6
Bonneville 14, Hillcrest 11
Buhl 38, Wendell 0
Butte County 40, Challis 6
Canyon Ridge 36, Mountain Home 18
Carey 58, Camas County 0
Coeur d'Alene 38, Lake City 0
Council 24, Garden Valley 12
Eagle 51, Skyview 14
Emmett 42, Middleton 41
Firth 53, Salmon 0
Fruitland 35, Parma 0
Gooding 58, Filer 0
Grace 54, Lighthouse Christian 8
Homedale 48, Payette 0
Idaho Falls 38, Skyline 34
Kellogg 18, Bonners Ferry 13
Kendrick 54, Timberline-Weippe 0
Kuna 35, Centennial 25
Lakeland 59, Moscow 0
Lakeside 62, Kootenai 34
Lewis County 30, Deary 6
Lewiston 30, Post Falls 29
Logos 66, Troy 20
Madison 33, Thunder Ridge 27
Marsh Valley 26, Snake River 7
Melba 33, New Plymouth 8
Meridian 48, Boise 7
Minico 30, Jerome 7
Mountain Home 24, Capital 6
Mullan/St. Regis 62, Clark Fork 22
N. Fremont 44, Aberdeen 18
N. Gem 62, Watersprings 24
Nampa 55, Columbia 20
Nampa Christian 28, Declo 20
Notus 54, Hagerman 12
Oakley 64, Glenns Ferry 0
Pocatello 42, Shelley 28
Potlatch 32, Clearwater Valley 18
Prairie 58, Lapwai 26
Preston 32, Century 0
Raft River 50, Murtaugh 0
Rigby 24, Blackfoot 13
Rimrock 44, Idaho City 0
Rockland 62, Mackay 0
Rocky Mountain 30, Timberline 16
Shoshone 14, Castleford 0
Soda Springs 22, American Falls 14
Sugar-Salem 59, Teton 0
Timberlake 61, Priest River 0
Twin Falls 48, Burley 12
Vallivue 34, Ridgevue 0
W. Jefferson 53, Ririe 8
Weiser 52, McCall-Donnelly 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greenleaf vs. Notus, ccd.
Horseshoe Bend vs. Tri-Valley, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
