PREP FOOTBALL=

Bear Lake 30, Malad 0

Bishop Kelly 55, Caldwell 6

Bonneville 14, Hillcrest 11

Buhl 38, Wendell 0

Butte County 40, Challis 6

Canyon Ridge 36, Mountain Home 18

Carey 58, Camas County 0

Coeur d'Alene 38, Lake City 0

Council 24, Garden Valley 12

Eagle 51, Skyview 14

Emmett 42, Middleton 41

Firth 53, Salmon 0

Fruitland 35, Parma 0

Gooding 58, Filer 0

Grace 54, Lighthouse Christian 8

Homedale 48, Payette 0

Idaho Falls 38, Skyline 34

Kellogg 18, Bonners Ferry 13

Kendrick 54, Timberline-Weippe 0

Kuna 35, Centennial 25

Lakeland 59, Moscow 0

Lakeside 62, Kootenai 34

Lewis County 30, Deary 6

Lewiston 30, Post Falls 29

Logos 66, Troy 20

Madison 33, Thunder Ridge 27

Marsh Valley 26, Snake River 7

Melba 33, New Plymouth 8

Meridian 48, Boise 7

Minico 30, Jerome 7

Mountain Home 24, Capital 6

Mullan/St. Regis 62, Clark Fork 22

N. Fremont 44, Aberdeen 18

N. Gem 62, Watersprings 24

Nampa 55, Columbia 20

Nampa Christian 28, Declo 20

Notus 54, Hagerman 12

Oakley 64, Glenns Ferry 0

Pocatello 42, Shelley 28

Potlatch 32, Clearwater Valley 18

Prairie 58, Lapwai 26

Preston 32, Century 0

Raft River 50, Murtaugh 0

Rigby 24, Blackfoot 13

Rimrock 44, Idaho City 0

Rockland 62, Mackay 0

Rocky Mountain 30, Timberline 16

Shoshone 14, Castleford 0

Soda Springs 22, American Falls 14

Sugar-Salem 59, Teton 0

Timberlake 61, Priest River 0

Twin Falls 48, Burley 12

Vallivue 34, Ridgevue 0

W. Jefferson 53, Ririe 8

Weiser 52, McCall-Donnelly 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greenleaf vs. Notus, ccd.

Horseshoe Bend vs. Tri-Valley, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

