PREP VOLLEYBALL=

SDHSAA State Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Class A=

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Hamlin, 22-25, 21-25, 27-25, 26-24, 18-16

Hill City def. Parkston, 25-14, 15-25, 25-14, 25-12

Class AA=

Huron def. Pierre, 25-19, 14-25, 25-23, 25-21

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Harrisburg, 25-20, 21-25, 26-28, 25-23, 16-14

Class B=

Aberdeen Christian def. Arlington, 28-26, 25-22, 26-24

Chester def. Burke, 25-18, 25-14, 25-15

Semifinal=

Class A=

Sioux Falls Christian def. Wagner, 25-17, 25-5, 25-17

Class AA=

Sioux Falls Washington def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21

Class B=

Colman-Egan def. Platte-Geddes, 27-29, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you