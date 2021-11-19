PREP VOLLEYBALL=
SDHSAA State Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Class A=
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Hamlin, 22-25, 21-25, 27-25, 26-24, 18-16
Hill City def. Parkston, 25-14, 15-25, 25-14, 25-12
Class AA=
Huron def. Pierre, 25-19, 14-25, 25-23, 25-21
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Harrisburg, 25-20, 21-25, 26-28, 25-23, 16-14
Class B=
Aberdeen Christian def. Arlington, 28-26, 25-22, 26-24
Chester def. Burke, 25-18, 25-14, 25-15
Semifinal=
Class A=
Sioux Falls Christian def. Wagner, 25-17, 25-5, 25-17
Class AA=
Sioux Falls Washington def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21
Class B=
Colman-Egan def. Platte-Geddes, 27-29, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/