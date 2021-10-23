PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Axtell def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21

Deshler def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-13, 25-11, 25-17

Diller-Odell def. Friend, 25-9, 25-20, 25-8

Elba def. St. Edward, 25-22, 19-25, 19-25, 27-25, 16-14

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-11, 25-14, 25-17

Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 25-15

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18

Sioux County def. Banner County, 25-8, 25-5, 25-16

Southwest def. Wallace, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=

Loomis def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16

Loomis def. Pleasanton, 18-25, 26-24, 25-23

Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-12, 25-19

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 14-25, 15-5

Third Place=

Stuart def. St. Mary's, 21-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 15-9

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-11

Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-10

Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-23

Ogallala def. McCook, 25-16, 25-18

Championship=

Minden def. Gothenburg, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21

Consolation Semifinal=

McCook def. Valentine, 25-7, 25-15

Fifth Place=

McCook def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 25-21

Semifinal=

Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-20

Minden def. Broken Bow, 25-17, 25-17

Third Place=

Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

