PREP FOOTBALL=
NSAA State Tournament=
Class A=
Semifinal=
Gretna 34, Omaha North 0
Omaha Westside 41, Bellevue West 26
Class B=
Semifinal=
Aurora 21, Omaha Skutt Catholic 17
Bennington 28, Elkhorn 7
Class C1=
Semifinal=
Columbus Lakeview 31, Kearney Catholic 21
Pierce 21, Battle Creek 0
Class C2=
Semifinal=
Archbishop Bergan 20, Ord 0
Norfolk Catholic 35, Wilber-Clatonia 12
Class D1=
Semifinal=
Cross County 56, Hitchcock County 20
Howells/Dodge 56, Burwell 18
Class D2=
Semifinal=
Kenesaw 36, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 6
Sandhills/Thedford 52, Elgin Public/Pope John 8
Class D6=
Semifinal=
Cody-Kilgore 72, Wallace 28
Potter-Dix 39, Spalding Academy 38
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
