PREP FOOTBALL=

NSAA State Tournament=

Class A=

Semifinal=

Gretna 34, Omaha North 0

Omaha Westside 41, Bellevue West 26

Class B=

Semifinal=

Aurora 21, Omaha Skutt Catholic 17

Bennington 28, Elkhorn 7

Class C1=

Semifinal=

Columbus Lakeview 31, Kearney Catholic 21

Pierce 21, Battle Creek 0

Class C2=

Semifinal=

Archbishop Bergan 20, Ord 0

Norfolk Catholic 35, Wilber-Clatonia 12

Class D1=

Semifinal=

Cross County 56, Hitchcock County 20

Howells/Dodge 56, Burwell 18

Class D2=

Semifinal=

Kenesaw 36, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 6

Sandhills/Thedford 52, Elgin Public/Pope John 8

Class D6=

Semifinal=

Cody-Kilgore 72, Wallace 28

Potter-Dix 39, Spalding Academy 38

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you