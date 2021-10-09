PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Allen 71, Little Elm 29
¶ Amarillo Tascosa 34, Amarillo 22
¶ Arlington 27, Arlington Houston 24
¶ Arlington Martin 47, Arlington Lamar 0
¶ Austin Vandegrift 49, Round Rock McNeil 7
¶ Austin Westlake 35, Austin Bowie 0
¶ Brownsville Hanna 35, Donna North 15
¶ Bryan 35, Killeen Shoemaker 15
¶ Byron Nelson 49, Keller Timber Creek 28
¶ Cedar Hill 14, Waxahachie 10
¶ Clear Falls 48, League City Clear Springs 35
¶ Conroe 44, Conroe Oak Ridge 41
¶ Converse Judson 37, SA South San Antonio 0
¶ Copperas Cove 56, Killeen 33
¶ Cypress Springs 41, Cypress Lakes 20
¶ Dallas Jesuit 34, Irving MacArthur 0
¶ De Soto 72, Waco 6
¶ Del Valle 76, Austin Akins 21
¶ Denton Guyer 35, Denton Braswell 14
¶ Duncanville 59, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0
¶ Eagle Pass 56, Laredo Nixon 21
¶ Edinburg Vela 51, PSJA 13
¶ EP Franklin 40, El Paso Eastlake 16
¶ Euless Trinity 42, North Crowley 7
¶ Fort Bend Ridge Point 44, Fort Bend Dulles 0
¶ Grand Prairie 34, South Grand Prairie 33
¶ Haltom 10, Hurst Bell 3
¶ Harlingen 52, Weslaco 17
¶ Harlingen South 28, San Benito 21
¶ Houston Lamar 51, Houston Bellaire 7
¶ Houston Memorial 42, Houston Northbrook 15
¶ Humble Atascocita 30, Humble Summer Creek 24
¶ Irving Nimitz 50, Irving 6
¶ Katy 65, Katy Mayde Creek 7
¶ Katy Seven Lakes 21, Katy Morton Ranch 18
¶ Killeen Harker Heights 57, Belton 21
¶ Klein 35, Tomball Memorial 28
¶ La Joya 24, Edinburg North 21
¶ Lake Travis 63, Austin High 3
¶ Laredo United 34, Del Rio 14
¶ League City Clear Creek 20, Clear Brook 13
¶ Leander Rouse 52, Elgin 13
¶ Lewisville 33, Lewisville Flower Mound 24
¶ Lewisville Hebron 24, Plano 21
¶ Lewisville Marcus 39, Coppell 37, 2OT
¶ Mansfield 24, Hewitt Midway 6
¶ Mansfield Summit 40, N. Richland Hills Richland 16
¶ McAllen Memorial 34, Brownsville Pace 20
¶ McAllen Rowe 21, Donna 17
¶ Mesquite 12, Mesquite Horn 0
¶ Mission 51, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
¶ New Braunfels Canyon 58, SA McCollum 20
¶ Northwest Eaton 43, Keller 21
¶ Odessa Permian 48, Odessa 29
¶ Pasadena South Houston 41, Pasadena Memorial 14
¶ Pearland 42, Alief Elsik 6
¶ Pearland Dawson 40, Alief Taylor 23
¶ Plano East 31, Plano West 14
¶ Prosper 31, McKinney 14
¶ Rockwall 57, Tyler Legacy 28
¶ Rockwall-Heath 62, North Mesquite 21
¶ Round Rock Cedar Ridge 25, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21
¶ Round Rock Stony Point 41, Round Rock Westwood 17
¶ SA East Central 31, SA Wagner 21
¶ SA Johnson 62, SA Roosevelt 34
¶ SA Northside Brandeis 72, LEE 0
¶ SA Northside Clark 35, SA Madison 21
¶ San Marcos 62, Buda Hays 49
¶ Smithson Valley 51, Schertz Clemens 0
¶ Southlake Carroll 63, Keller Central 7
¶ Spring Dekaney 34, Aldine MacArthur 14
¶ The Woodlands College Park 35, Grand Oaks 21
CLASS 5A=
¶ Aledo 55, Joshua 0
¶ Austin LBJ 34, Fischer Canyon Lake 28
¶ Azle 38, Crowley 21
¶ Baytown Lee 35, Baytown Goose Creek 0
¶ Boerne-Champion 17, Castroville Medina Valley 0
¶ Brenham 31, Bastrop 10
¶ Burleson 44, Cleburne 14
¶ Canutillo 28, EP Parkland 14
¶ Canyon Randall 31, Wichita Falls 14
¶ Carrollton Creekview 43, FW South Hills 0
¶ CC Calallen 33, CC Tuloso-Midway 0
¶ CC Miller 48, Alice 44
¶ College Station 56, Lufkin 7
¶ Colleyville Heritage 48, Red Oak 21
¶ Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 27, CC Moody 14
¶ Corsicana 20, Greenville 14
¶ Crosby 67, Humble Kingwood Park 13
¶ Dallas Highland Park 21, Longview 16
¶ Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Jefferson 0
¶ Dallas Spruce 46, Dallas Adamson 7
¶ Dayton 41, Santa Fe 0
¶ Denison 40, Lake Dallas 17
¶ Edcouch-Elsa 42, Sharyland Pioneer 21
¶ Ennis 42, North Forney 13
¶ EP Andress 48, EP Bel Air 42
¶ EP Austin 27, EP Burges 14
¶ EP Bowie 35, EP Irvin 28
¶ EP Chapin 56, Clint Horizon 52
¶ EP Jefferson 55, El Paso 0
¶ EP Riverside 65, San Elizario 7
¶ EP Ysleta 42, EP Hanks 14
¶ Everman 42, Arlington Seguin 28
¶ Fort Bend Hightower 34, Richmond Foster 7
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 61, Houston Austin 0
¶ Friendswood 21, Beaumont United 7
¶ Frisco 59, Princeton 21
¶ Frisco Heritage 38, Frisco Centennial 22
¶ Frisco Liberty 56, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7
¶ Frisco Lone Star 72, Denton 16
¶ Georgetown 56, Pflugerville Hendrickson 9
¶ Georgetown East View 66, Bastrop Cedar Creek 7
¶ Grapevine 51, FW Southwest 0
¶ Gregory-Portland 53, Victoria West 27
¶ Kaufman 28, Terrell 21
¶ Kerrville Tivy 50, Lockhart 43
¶ Lancaster 41, Dallas Molina 17
¶ Lindale 28, Henderson 21
¶ Longview Pine Tree 35, Jacksonville 7
¶ Lubbock Cooper 55, Plainview 27
¶ Lubbock Coronado 49, Lubbock 6
¶ Magnolia 42, Waller 6
¶ Manor 45, Pflugerville 12
¶ Mansfield Legacy 41, N. Richland Hills Birdville 21
¶ Mansfield Timberview 76, Waco University 0
¶ Manvel 49, Angleton 10
¶ McKinney North 28, Wylie East 21
¶ Midlothian 29, Burleson Centennial 7
¶ Mission Sharyland 28, Mercedes 21
¶ Montgomery 38, Bryan Rudder 13
¶ Mount Pleasant 28, Nacogdoches 14
¶ Pflugerville Weiss 70, Leander 24
¶ Port Arthur Memorial 44, Galveston Ball 7
¶ Port Lavaca Calhoun 36, Beeville Jones 7
¶ Port Neches-Groves 49, Barbers Hill 35
¶ Rio Grande City 35, Laredo Cigarroa 10
¶ Rosenberg Lamar 33, Huntsville 30
¶ SA Alamo Heights 36, Floresville 29
¶ SA Highlands 42, SA Houston 21
¶ SA Southwest 28, SA Southside 0
¶ Saginaw Boswell 63, FW Chisholm Trail 9
¶ Seguin 23, SA Harlandale 3
¶ Texarkana Texas 27, Marshall 12
¶ Texas City 14, Nederland 2
¶ Tyler 31, West Mesquite 18
¶ Victoria East 34, CC King 3
¶ Vidor 30, Splendora 20
¶ WF Rider 34, Abilene Wylie 19
CLASS 4A=
¶ Alvarado 35, Waxahachie Life 14
¶ Argyle 42, Anna 21
¶ Bandera 21, Crystal City 14
¶ Bellville 72, Wharton 0
¶ Boerne 39, Pleasanton 31, OT
¶ Borger 31, Levelland 17
¶ Bridge City 21, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 20
¶ Brownsboro 27, Mexia 0
¶ Canyon 28, Andrews 26
¶ Carrizo Springs 33, Devine 26
¶ Carthage 64, Center 18
¶ Celina 49, Aubrey 14
¶ China Spring 74, Jarrell 0
¶ Cuero 56, La Grange 21
¶ Dallas Carter 42, Dallas Lincoln 6
¶ Dallas Hillcrest 24, Seagoville 14
¶ Dallas Roosevelt 18, Dallas Pinkston 6
¶ Decatur 63, Gainesville 0
¶ Dumas 53, Roswell, N.M. 0
¶ El Campo 49, Stafford 7
¶ Fort Stockton 23, EP El Dorado 17
¶ Fredericksburg 33, Burnet 21
¶ Freeport Brazosport 49, Bay City 15
¶ FW Dunbar 49, FW Castleberry 11
¶ Geronimo Navarro 69, Manor New Tech 0
¶ Gilmer 56, Longview Spring Hill 15
¶ Glen Rose 41, Godley 24
¶ Graham 30, Bridgeport 14
¶ Hereford 35, San Angelo Lake View 20
¶ Hillsboro 48, Venus 2
¶ Hondo 56, Pearsall 13
¶ Ingleside 37, CC West Oso 20
¶ Jasper 7, Rusk 0
¶ Kilgore 46, Mabank 26
¶ La Feria 56, Zapata 29
¶ La Vernia 56, Uvalde 14
¶ Lake Worth 48, Springtown 19
¶ Lampasas 70, Taylor 20
¶ Liberty Hill 45, Austin McCallum 16
¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 39, Huffman Hargrave 31
¶ Llano 34, Comfort 0
¶ Lubbock Estacado 20, Seminole 10
¶ Lumberton 46, Livingston 14
¶ Madisonville 27, Shepherd 18
¶ Midland Greenwood 42, Pecos 17
¶ Midlothian Heritage 43, Brownwood 25
¶ Palestine 30, Tyler Chapel Hill 27
¶ Pampa 58, Big Spring 7
¶ Paris 62, Carrollton Ranchview 28
¶ Paris North Lamar 56, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0
¶ Poteet 27, Jourdanton 25
¶ Quinlan Ford 68, Farmersville 27
¶ Raymondville 54, Robstown 6
¶ Rockport-Fulton 63, Rio Hondo 21
¶ Salado 42, Gatesville 6
¶ Sealy 26, Brookshire Royal 0
¶ Sinton 61, Port Isabel 6
¶ Smithville 50, Navasota 28
¶ Stephenville 35, Waco La Vega 7
¶ Sunnyvale 47, Caddo Mills 7
¶ Sweeny 28, La Marque 27
¶ Sweetwater 42, Snyder 37
¶ Texarkana Pleasant Grove 21, Pittsburg 14
¶ Waco Connally 28, Robinson 7
¶ West Columbia 56, Needville 35
¶ West Orange-Stark 45, Silsbee 20
¶ WF Hirschi 61, Burkburnett 0
CLASS 3A=
¶ Amarillo River Road 41, Littlefield 20
¶ Anson 41, Stamford 26
¶ Anthony 71, Tornillo 7
¶ Bells 52, Blue Ridge 14
¶ Boyd 28, Ponder 21
¶ Brady 55, Ballinger 41
¶ Breckenridge 44, Clyde 29
¶ Brock 42, Whitesboro 21
¶ Buna 60, Hardin 38
¶ Bushland 44, Muleshoe 13
¶ Callisburg 51, Nocona 7
¶ Canadian 62, Amarillo Highland Park 8
¶ CC London 43, Progreso 0
¶ Childress 70, Dimmitt 0
¶ Cisco 54, Winters 6
¶ Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Huntington 14
¶ Coleman 47, De Leon 0
¶ Columbus 56, Hitchcock 35
¶ Corsicana Mildred 46, Dallas Gateway 6
¶ Crane 69, Odessa Compass 20
¶ Daingerfield 58, Pattonville Prairiland 16
¶ De Kalb 40, Redwater 6
¶ Denver City 20, Lamesa 0
¶ Dublin 26, Comanche 21
¶ East Bernard 42, Wallis Brazos 6
¶ East Chambers 24, Anahuac 10
¶ Eastland 48, Millsap 27
¶ Edna 51, Aransas Pass 8
¶ El Maton Tidehaven 38, Altair Rice 21
¶ Florence 39, Clifton 30
¶ Franklin 56, Rogers 7
¶ Ganado 55, Weimar 7
¶ Gladewater 28, Atlanta 8
¶ Gladewater Sabine 31, Jefferson 7
¶ Grandview 54, Dallas Madison 27
¶ Groesbeck 29, Fairfield 22
¶ Gunter 55, Leonard 12
¶ Hebbronville 70, Monte Alto 0
¶ Hemphill 22, Anderson-Shiro 6
¶ Jacksboro 20, Merkel 14
¶ Johnson City 30, Ozona 13
¶ Karnes City 22, Dilley 0
¶ Kirbyville 55, Cleveland Tarkington 13
¶ Kountze 21, Corrigan-Camden 14
¶ Lago Vista 50, Luling 3
¶ Lexington 69, Riesel 24
¶ Lubbock Roosevelt 54, Stanton 2
¶ Lyford 39, Santa Gertrudis Academy 22
¶ Malakoff 62, Eustace 0
¶ Marion 50, Cotulla 14
¶ Mount Vernon 49, Mineola 7
¶ Natalia 28, George West 12
¶ New London West Rusk 28, Arp 12
¶ Newton 51, New Waverly 24
¶ Odem 56, Banquete 0
¶ Omaha Pewitt 61, Paris Chisum 36
¶ Orangefield 34, Liberty 13
¶ Pilot Point 35, Paradise 21
¶ Poth 21, Stockdale 0
¶ Queen City 38, Ore City 3
¶ San Angelo Grape Creek 17, Bangs 14
¶ San Diego 28, Bishop 20
¶ Slaton 27, Kermit 26
¶ Tatum 45, New Boston 0
¶ Troup 47, Winona 0
¶ Troy 48, McGregor 28
¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 48, Early 7
¶ Universal City Randolph 58, Lytle 7
¶ Van Alstyne 43, Krum 14
¶ Van Vleck 21, Danbury 18
¶ Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Orange Grove 20
¶ Yoakum 33, Boling 13
CLASS 2A=
¶ Agua Dulce 45, Runge 7
¶ Albany 83, Meridian 7
¶ Alvord 65, Tom Bean 0
¶ Archer City 42, Quanah 20
¶ Baird 72, Santa Anna 24
¶ Beckville 63, Gladewater Union Grove 0
¶ Ben Bolt 7, Santa Maria 0
¶ Bovina 6, Sudan 0
¶ Bremond 54, Frost 12
¶ Bruni 52, La Pryor 0
¶ Cayuga 39, Axtell 28
¶ Centerville 38, Alto 16
¶ Clarendon 58, Memphis 6
¶ Collinsville 56, Lindsay 27
¶ Crawford 33, Hamilton 14
¶ D’Hanis 60, Benavides 0
¶ Dawson 28, Kerens 7
¶ Deweyville 40, Hull-Daisetta 14
¶ Eldorado 64, Miles 14
¶ Evadale 53, High Island 7
¶ Falls City 50, Yorktown 12
¶ Farwell 55, Boys Ranch 12
¶ Flatonia 33, Schulenburg 7
¶ Fruitvale 54, Savoy 6
¶ Granger 35, Milano 7
¶ Grapeland 56, Groveton 7
¶ Gruver 27, Vega 26
¶ Harper 22, Brackett 16
¶ Hawkins 60, Big Sandy 30
¶ Hawley 43, Haskell 0
¶ Hearne 37, Bruceville-Eddy 7
¶ Hico 14, Cross Plains 6
¶ Holland 50, Moody 7
¶ Iola 20, Bartlett 12
¶ Italy 23, Marlin 21
¶ Joaquin 46, San Augustine 21
¶ La Villa 42, Premont 14
¶ Leakey 77, Perrin-Whitt 32
¶ Lockney 40, Crosbyton 7
¶ Louise 29, Woodsboro 6
¶ Lovelady 55, Colmesneil 6
¶ Mart 56, Chilton 6
¶ Mason 54, Center Point 0
¶ Menard 7, Junction 6
¶ Muenster 77, Era 20
¶ New Deal 48, Hale Center 8
¶ Normangee 55, Jewett Leon 0
¶ Olney 53, Munday 6
¶ Panhandle 42, Olton 20
¶ Petrolia 42, Chico 18
¶ Price Carlisle 32, Frankston 22
¶ Ralls 68, Hamlin 0
¶ Refugio 72, Bloomington 0
¶ Sabinal 33, Charlotte 6
¶ Sanford-Fritch 22, Stinnett West Texas 6
¶ Seymour 41, Electra 7
¶ Simms Bowie 52, Clarksville 20
¶ Sundown 7, Post 0
¶ Sunray 54, Booker 18
¶ Tenaha 34, Pineland West Sabine 20
¶ Thorndale 23, Rosebud-Lott 7
¶ Three Rivers 41, Freer 7
¶ Timpson 51, Garrison 0
¶ Tioga 32, Trenton 13
¶ Valley Mills 30, Rio Vista 6
¶ Van Horn 51, Fort Hancock 6
¶ Wellington 44, Shamrock 14
¶ Wink 33, Seagraves 21
¶ Wolfe City 26, Honey Grove 21
CLASS 1A=
¶ Abbott 58, Lometa 12
¶ Amherst 51, Lazbuddie 20
¶ Anton 56, Whitharral 51
¶ Aquilla 56, Eagle Christian 0
¶ Avalon 64, Covington 14
¶ Benjamin 65, Bowie Gold-Burg 20
¶ Cherokee 92, Mullin 42
¶ Cranfills Gap 84, Walnut Springs 62
¶ Forestburg 39, Woodson 27
¶ Gordon 58, Evant 12
¶ Grandfalls-Royalty 53, Dell City 8
¶ Hermleigh 53, Aspermont 6
¶ Ira 54, Roby 8
¶ Iredell 52, Kopperl 6
¶ Jonesboro 56, Greenville Christian 6
¶ Knox City 72, Paducah 56
¶ Loraine 62, Trent 0
¶ Matador Motley County 90, Guthrie 12
¶ Meadow 67, Wellman-Union 22
¶ Medina 56, Prairie Lea 8
¶ Milford 78, Bynum 71
¶ Moran 70, Haskell Paint Creek 12
¶ Nazareth 50, Petersburg 0
¶ New Home 27, Ropesville Ropes 25
¶ O’Donnell 72, Whiteface 44
¶ Ranger 52, Zephyr 16
¶ Richland Springs 73, Rochelle 38
¶ Saint Jo 54, Keene Smith 8
¶ Sanderson 56, Sierra Blanca 18
¶ Sidney 52, Valera Panther Creek 6
¶ Spur 68, Crowell 60
¶ Sterling City 50, Bronte 0
¶ Strawn 78, Bluff Dale 6
¶ Water Valley 78, Mertzon Irion County 32
¶ Westbrook 54, Roscoe Highland 0
¶ White Deer 83, Claude 38
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Addison Trinity 61, Beaumont Kelly 23
¶ Boerne Geneva 62, Brownsville St. Joseph 7
¶ CC John Paul 66, SA St. Anthony’s 18
¶ Colleyville Covenant 41, Lubbock Christian 20
¶ Dallas Episcopal 31, Houston Kinkaid 21
¶ Dallas Parish Episcopal 35, Plano Prestonwood 10
¶ Dallas St. Mark 56, Houston Christian 10
¶ EP Cathedral 68, Chaparral, N.M. 0
¶ Fredericksburg Heritage 69, Spring Branch Living Rock 32
¶ FW All Saints 44, Dallas Bishop Lynch 31
¶ FW Country Day 53, Dallas Greenhill 6
¶ FW Lake Country 27, Weatherford Christian 0
¶ FW Nolan 78, Plano John Paul II 2
¶ Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, Temple Central Texas 23
¶ Houston Lutheran South 64, Frassati Catholic 7
¶ Houston Second Baptist 44, Victoria St. Joseph 0
¶ Houston St. John’s 24, Bellaire Episcopal 20
¶ Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Christian 0
¶ Irving Cistercian 36, Arlington Oakridge 7
¶ John Cooper 50, Casady, Okla. 7
¶ Lubbock Christ The King 22, Lubbock All Saints 18
¶ Lucas Christian 52, Irving The Highlands 6
¶ Midland Christian 48, Argyle Liberty Christian 20
¶ SA Antonian 28, Houston St. Pius X 7
¶ SA Central Catholic 49, Tomball Concordia 26
¶ Shiner St. Paul 24, SA Holy Cross 22
OTHER=
¶ Austin SPC 70, Oglesby 22
¶ Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 67, Quitman 0
¶ Buckholts def. CenTex Homeschool , forfeit
¶ Calvert def. Penelope , forfeit
¶ Central-El Centro , Calif. 36, EP Del Valle 28
¶ Dallas Christian def. Dallas Bishop Dunne , forfeit
¶ Decatur Victory Christian 58, Dallas Academy 57
¶ EP Pebble Hills 63, EP Socorro 0
¶ Fort Bend Christian 53, The Woodlands Christian 14
¶ Fort Worth Christian 67, Frisco Legacy Christian 21
¶ Fort Worth THESA 58, Melissa CHANT 12
¶ FW Covenant Classical 54, Azle Christian School 8
¶ Hedley def. Darrouzett , forfeit
¶ Jersey Village 39, Cypress Fairbanks 30
¶ Kress def. Lorenzo , forfeit
¶ Lubbock Home School Titans 45, Newcastle 22
¶ Lubbock Trinity 35, Willow Park Trinity Christian 3
¶ Midland Legacy 68, Wolfforth Frenship 28
¶ Rio Grande City La Grulla 18, Hidalgo 16
¶ San Antonio Harlan 38, SA Northside Jay 7
¶ San Antonio Southwest Legacy 31, Eagle Pass Winn 10
¶ San Marcos Baptist Academy 62, Buda Hays 49
¶ Tribe Consolidated 54, SA Brooks 6
¶ Waco Live Oak Classical 83, Waco Vanguard 36
¶ Waco Methodist 39, Haslet Heritage 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Oakwood vs. Dime Box, ccd.
Olfen vs. Blackwell, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com