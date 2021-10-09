PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Allen 71, Little Elm 29

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 34, Amarillo 22

¶ Arlington 27, Arlington Houston 24

¶ Arlington Martin 47, Arlington Lamar 0

¶ Austin Vandegrift 49, Round Rock McNeil 7

¶ Austin Westlake 35, Austin Bowie 0

¶ Brownsville Hanna 35, Donna North 15

¶ Bryan 35, Killeen Shoemaker 15

¶ Byron Nelson 49, Keller Timber Creek 28

¶ Cedar Hill 14, Waxahachie 10

¶ Clear Falls 48, League City Clear Springs 35

¶ Conroe 44, Conroe Oak Ridge 41

¶ Converse Judson 37, SA South San Antonio 0

¶ Copperas Cove 56, Killeen 33

¶ Cypress Springs 41, Cypress Lakes 20

¶ Dallas Jesuit 34, Irving MacArthur 0

¶ De Soto 72, Waco 6

¶ Del Valle 76, Austin Akins 21

¶ Denton Guyer 35, Denton Braswell 14

¶ Duncanville 59, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0

¶ Eagle Pass 56, Laredo Nixon 21

¶ Edinburg Vela 51, PSJA 13

¶ EP Franklin 40, El Paso Eastlake 16

¶ Euless Trinity 42, North Crowley 7

¶ Fort Bend Ridge Point 44, Fort Bend Dulles 0

¶ Grand Prairie 34, South Grand Prairie 33

¶ Haltom 10, Hurst Bell 3

¶ Harlingen 52, Weslaco 17

¶ Harlingen South 28, San Benito 21

¶ Houston Lamar 51, Houston Bellaire 7

¶ Houston Memorial 42, Houston Northbrook 15

¶ Humble Atascocita 30, Humble Summer Creek 24

¶ Irving Nimitz 50, Irving 6

¶ Katy 65, Katy Mayde Creek 7

¶ Katy Seven Lakes 21, Katy Morton Ranch 18

¶ Killeen Harker Heights 57, Belton 21

¶ Klein 35, Tomball Memorial 28

¶ La Joya 24, Edinburg North 21

¶ Lake Travis 63, Austin High 3

¶ Laredo United 34, Del Rio 14

¶ League City Clear Creek 20, Clear Brook 13

¶ Leander Rouse 52, Elgin 13

¶ Lewisville 33, Lewisville Flower Mound 24

¶ Lewisville Hebron 24, Plano 21

¶ Lewisville Marcus 39, Coppell 37, 2OT

¶ Mansfield 24, Hewitt Midway 6

¶ Mansfield Summit 40, N. Richland Hills Richland 16

¶ McAllen Memorial 34, Brownsville Pace 20

¶ McAllen Rowe 21, Donna 17

¶ Mesquite 12, Mesquite Horn 0

¶ Mission 51, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

¶ New Braunfels Canyon 58, SA McCollum 20

¶ Northwest Eaton 43, Keller 21

¶ Odessa Permian 48, Odessa 29

¶ Pasadena South Houston 41, Pasadena Memorial 14

¶ Pearland 42, Alief Elsik 6

¶ Pearland Dawson 40, Alief Taylor 23

¶ Plano East 31, Plano West 14

¶ Prosper 31, McKinney 14

¶ Rockwall 57, Tyler Legacy 28

¶ Rockwall-Heath 62, North Mesquite 21

¶ Round Rock Cedar Ridge 25, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21

¶ Round Rock Stony Point 41, Round Rock Westwood 17

¶ SA East Central 31, SA Wagner 21

¶ SA Johnson 62, SA Roosevelt 34

¶ SA Northside Brandeis 72, LEE 0

¶ SA Northside Clark 35, SA Madison 21

¶ San Marcos 62, Buda Hays 49

¶ Smithson Valley 51, Schertz Clemens 0

¶ Southlake Carroll 63, Keller Central 7

¶ Spring Dekaney 34, Aldine MacArthur 14

¶ The Woodlands College Park 35, Grand Oaks 21

CLASS 5A=

¶ Aledo 55, Joshua 0

¶ Austin LBJ 34, Fischer Canyon Lake 28

¶ Azle 38, Crowley 21

¶ Baytown Lee 35, Baytown Goose Creek 0

¶ Boerne-Champion 17, Castroville Medina Valley 0

¶ Brenham 31, Bastrop 10

¶ Burleson 44, Cleburne 14

¶ Canutillo 28, EP Parkland 14

¶ Canyon Randall 31, Wichita Falls 14

¶ Carrollton Creekview 43, FW South Hills 0

¶ CC Calallen 33, CC Tuloso-Midway 0

¶ CC Miller 48, Alice 44

¶ College Station 56, Lufkin 7

¶ Colleyville Heritage 48, Red Oak 21

¶ Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 27, CC Moody 14

¶ Corsicana 20, Greenville 14

¶ Crosby 67, Humble Kingwood Park 13

¶ Dallas Highland Park 21, Longview 16

¶ Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Jefferson 0

¶ Dallas Spruce 46, Dallas Adamson 7

¶ Dayton 41, Santa Fe 0

¶ Denison 40, Lake Dallas 17

¶ Edcouch-Elsa 42, Sharyland Pioneer 21

¶ Ennis 42, North Forney 13

¶ EP Andress 48, EP Bel Air 42

¶ EP Austin 27, EP Burges 14

¶ EP Bowie 35, EP Irvin 28

¶ EP Chapin 56, Clint Horizon 52

¶ EP Jefferson 55, El Paso 0

¶ EP Riverside 65, San Elizario 7

¶ EP Ysleta 42, EP Hanks 14

¶ Everman 42, Arlington Seguin 28

¶ Fort Bend Hightower 34, Richmond Foster 7

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 61, Houston Austin 0

¶ Friendswood 21, Beaumont United 7

¶ Frisco 59, Princeton 21

¶ Frisco Heritage 38, Frisco Centennial 22

¶ Frisco Liberty 56, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7

¶ Frisco Lone Star 72, Denton 16

¶ Georgetown 56, Pflugerville Hendrickson 9

¶ Georgetown East View 66, Bastrop Cedar Creek 7

¶ Grapevine 51, FW Southwest 0

¶ Gregory-Portland 53, Victoria West 27

¶ Kaufman 28, Terrell 21

¶ Kerrville Tivy 50, Lockhart 43

¶ Lancaster 41, Dallas Molina 17

¶ Lindale 28, Henderson 21

¶ Longview Pine Tree 35, Jacksonville 7

¶ Lubbock Cooper 55, Plainview 27

¶ Lubbock Coronado 49, Lubbock 6

¶ Magnolia 42, Waller 6

¶ Manor 45, Pflugerville 12

¶ Mansfield Legacy 41, N. Richland Hills Birdville 21

¶ Mansfield Timberview 76, Waco University 0

¶ Manvel 49, Angleton 10

¶ McKinney North 28, Wylie East 21

¶ Midlothian 29, Burleson Centennial 7

¶ Mission Sharyland 28, Mercedes 21

¶ Montgomery 38, Bryan Rudder 13

¶ Mount Pleasant 28, Nacogdoches 14

¶ Pflugerville Weiss 70, Leander 24

¶ Port Arthur Memorial 44, Galveston Ball 7

¶ Port Lavaca Calhoun 36, Beeville Jones 7

¶ Port Neches-Groves 49, Barbers Hill 35

¶ Rio Grande City 35, Laredo Cigarroa 10

¶ Rosenberg Lamar 33, Huntsville 30

¶ SA Alamo Heights 36, Floresville 29

¶ SA Highlands 42, SA Houston 21

¶ SA Southwest 28, SA Southside 0

¶ Saginaw Boswell 63, FW Chisholm Trail 9

¶ Seguin 23, SA Harlandale 3

¶ Texarkana Texas 27, Marshall 12

¶ Texas City 14, Nederland 2

¶ Tyler 31, West Mesquite 18

¶ Victoria East 34, CC King 3

¶ Vidor 30, Splendora 20

¶ WF Rider 34, Abilene Wylie 19

CLASS 4A=

¶ Alvarado 35, Waxahachie Life 14

¶ Argyle 42, Anna 21

¶ Bandera 21, Crystal City 14

¶ Bellville 72, Wharton 0

¶ Boerne 39, Pleasanton 31, OT

¶ Borger 31, Levelland 17

¶ Bridge City 21, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 20

¶ Brownsboro 27, Mexia 0

¶ Canyon 28, Andrews 26

¶ Carrizo Springs 33, Devine 26

¶ Carthage 64, Center 18

¶ Celina 49, Aubrey 14

¶ China Spring 74, Jarrell 0

¶ Cuero 56, La Grange 21

¶ Dallas Carter 42, Dallas Lincoln 6

¶ Dallas Hillcrest 24, Seagoville 14

¶ Dallas Roosevelt 18, Dallas Pinkston 6

¶ Decatur 63, Gainesville 0

¶ Dumas 53, Roswell, N.M. 0

¶ El Campo 49, Stafford 7

¶ Fort Stockton 23, EP El Dorado 17

¶ Fredericksburg 33, Burnet 21

¶ Freeport Brazosport 49, Bay City 15

¶ FW Dunbar 49, FW Castleberry 11

¶ Geronimo Navarro 69, Manor New Tech 0

¶ Gilmer 56, Longview Spring Hill 15

¶ Glen Rose 41, Godley 24

¶ Graham 30, Bridgeport 14

¶ Hereford 35, San Angelo Lake View 20

¶ Hillsboro 48, Venus 2

¶ Hondo 56, Pearsall 13

¶ Ingleside 37, CC West Oso 20

¶ Jasper 7, Rusk 0

¶ Kilgore 46, Mabank 26

¶ La Feria 56, Zapata 29

¶ La Vernia 56, Uvalde 14

¶ Lake Worth 48, Springtown 19

¶ Lampasas 70, Taylor 20

¶ Liberty Hill 45, Austin McCallum 16

¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 39, Huffman Hargrave 31

¶ Llano 34, Comfort 0

¶ Lubbock Estacado 20, Seminole 10

¶ Lumberton 46, Livingston 14

¶ Madisonville 27, Shepherd 18

¶ Midland Greenwood 42, Pecos 17

¶ Midlothian Heritage 43, Brownwood 25

¶ Palestine 30, Tyler Chapel Hill 27

¶ Pampa 58, Big Spring 7

¶ Paris 62, Carrollton Ranchview 28

¶ Paris North Lamar 56, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0

¶ Poteet 27, Jourdanton 25

¶ Quinlan Ford 68, Farmersville 27

¶ Raymondville 54, Robstown 6

¶ Rockport-Fulton 63, Rio Hondo 21

¶ Salado 42, Gatesville 6

¶ Sealy 26, Brookshire Royal 0

¶ Sinton 61, Port Isabel 6

¶ Smithville 50, Navasota 28

¶ Stephenville 35, Waco La Vega 7

¶ Sunnyvale 47, Caddo Mills 7

¶ Sweeny 28, La Marque 27

¶ Sweetwater 42, Snyder 37

¶ Texarkana Pleasant Grove 21, Pittsburg 14

¶ Waco Connally 28, Robinson 7

¶ West Columbia 56, Needville 35

¶ West Orange-Stark 45, Silsbee 20

¶ WF Hirschi 61, Burkburnett 0

CLASS 3A=

¶ Amarillo River Road 41, Littlefield 20

¶ Anson 41, Stamford 26

¶ Anthony 71, Tornillo 7

¶ Bells 52, Blue Ridge 14

¶ Boyd 28, Ponder 21

¶ Brady 55, Ballinger 41

¶ Breckenridge 44, Clyde 29

¶ Brock 42, Whitesboro 21

¶ Buna 60, Hardin 38

¶ Bushland 44, Muleshoe 13

¶ Callisburg 51, Nocona 7

¶ Canadian 62, Amarillo Highland Park 8

¶ CC London 43, Progreso 0

¶ Childress 70, Dimmitt 0

¶ Cisco 54, Winters 6

¶ Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Huntington 14

¶ Coleman 47, De Leon 0

¶ Columbus 56, Hitchcock 35

¶ Corsicana Mildred 46, Dallas Gateway 6

¶ Crane 69, Odessa Compass 20

¶ Daingerfield 58, Pattonville Prairiland 16

¶ De Kalb 40, Redwater 6

¶ Denver City 20, Lamesa 0

¶ Dublin 26, Comanche 21

¶ East Bernard 42, Wallis Brazos 6

¶ East Chambers 24, Anahuac 10

¶ Eastland 48, Millsap 27

¶ Edna 51, Aransas Pass 8

¶ El Maton Tidehaven 38, Altair Rice 21

¶ Florence 39, Clifton 30

¶ Franklin 56, Rogers 7

¶ Ganado 55, Weimar 7

¶ Gladewater 28, Atlanta 8

¶ Gladewater Sabine 31, Jefferson 7

¶ Grandview 54, Dallas Madison 27

¶ Groesbeck 29, Fairfield 22

¶ Gunter 55, Leonard 12

¶ Hebbronville 70, Monte Alto 0

¶ Hemphill 22, Anderson-Shiro 6

¶ Jacksboro 20, Merkel 14

¶ Johnson City 30, Ozona 13

¶ Karnes City 22, Dilley 0

¶ Kirbyville 55, Cleveland Tarkington 13

¶ Kountze 21, Corrigan-Camden 14

¶ Lago Vista 50, Luling 3

¶ Lexington 69, Riesel 24

¶ Lubbock Roosevelt 54, Stanton 2

¶ Lyford 39, Santa Gertrudis Academy 22

¶ Malakoff 62, Eustace 0

¶ Marion 50, Cotulla 14

¶ Mount Vernon 49, Mineola 7

¶ Natalia 28, George West 12

¶ New London West Rusk 28, Arp 12

¶ Newton 51, New Waverly 24

¶ Odem 56, Banquete 0

¶ Omaha Pewitt 61, Paris Chisum 36

¶ Orangefield 34, Liberty 13

¶ Pilot Point 35, Paradise 21

¶ Poth 21, Stockdale 0

¶ Queen City 38, Ore City 3

¶ San Angelo Grape Creek 17, Bangs 14

¶ San Diego 28, Bishop 20

¶ Slaton 27, Kermit 26

¶ Tatum 45, New Boston 0

¶ Troup 47, Winona 0

¶ Troy 48, McGregor 28

¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 48, Early 7

¶ Universal City Randolph 58, Lytle 7

¶ Van Alstyne 43, Krum 14

¶ Van Vleck 21, Danbury 18

¶ Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Orange Grove 20

¶ Yoakum 33, Boling 13

CLASS 2A=

¶ Agua Dulce 45, Runge 7

¶ Albany 83, Meridian 7

¶ Alvord 65, Tom Bean 0

¶ Archer City 42, Quanah 20

¶ Baird 72, Santa Anna 24

¶ Beckville 63, Gladewater Union Grove 0

¶ Ben Bolt 7, Santa Maria 0

¶ Bovina 6, Sudan 0

¶ Bremond 54, Frost 12

¶ Bruni 52, La Pryor 0

¶ Cayuga 39, Axtell 28

¶ Centerville 38, Alto 16

¶ Clarendon 58, Memphis 6

¶ Collinsville 56, Lindsay 27

¶ Crawford 33, Hamilton 14

¶ D’Hanis 60, Benavides 0

¶ Dawson 28, Kerens 7

¶ Deweyville 40, Hull-Daisetta 14

¶ Eldorado 64, Miles 14

¶ Evadale 53, High Island 7

¶ Falls City 50, Yorktown 12

¶ Farwell 55, Boys Ranch 12

¶ Flatonia 33, Schulenburg 7

¶ Fruitvale 54, Savoy 6

¶ Granger 35, Milano 7

¶ Grapeland 56, Groveton 7

¶ Gruver 27, Vega 26

¶ Harper 22, Brackett 16

¶ Hawkins 60, Big Sandy 30

¶ Hawley 43, Haskell 0

¶ Hearne 37, Bruceville-Eddy 7

¶ Hico 14, Cross Plains 6

¶ Holland 50, Moody 7

¶ Iola 20, Bartlett 12

¶ Italy 23, Marlin 21

¶ Joaquin 46, San Augustine 21

¶ La Villa 42, Premont 14

¶ Leakey 77, Perrin-Whitt 32

¶ Lockney 40, Crosbyton 7

¶ Louise 29, Woodsboro 6

¶ Lovelady 55, Colmesneil 6

¶ Mart 56, Chilton 6

¶ Mason 54, Center Point 0

¶ Menard 7, Junction 6

¶ Muenster 77, Era 20

¶ New Deal 48, Hale Center 8

¶ Normangee 55, Jewett Leon 0

¶ Olney 53, Munday 6

¶ Panhandle 42, Olton 20

¶ Petrolia 42, Chico 18

¶ Price Carlisle 32, Frankston 22

¶ Ralls 68, Hamlin 0

¶ Refugio 72, Bloomington 0

¶ Sabinal 33, Charlotte 6

¶ Sanford-Fritch 22, Stinnett West Texas 6

¶ Seymour 41, Electra 7

¶ Simms Bowie 52, Clarksville 20

¶ Sundown 7, Post 0

¶ Sunray 54, Booker 18

¶ Tenaha 34, Pineland West Sabine 20

¶ Thorndale 23, Rosebud-Lott 7

¶ Three Rivers 41, Freer 7

¶ Timpson 51, Garrison 0

¶ Tioga 32, Trenton 13

¶ Valley Mills 30, Rio Vista 6

¶ Van Horn 51, Fort Hancock 6

¶ Wellington 44, Shamrock 14

¶ Wink 33, Seagraves 21

¶ Wolfe City 26, Honey Grove 21

CLASS 1A=

¶ Abbott 58, Lometa 12

¶ Amherst 51, Lazbuddie 20

¶ Anton 56, Whitharral 51

¶ Aquilla 56, Eagle Christian 0

¶ Avalon 64, Covington 14

¶ Benjamin 65, Bowie Gold-Burg 20

¶ Cherokee 92, Mullin 42

¶ Cranfills Gap 84, Walnut Springs 62

¶ Forestburg 39, Woodson 27

¶ Gordon 58, Evant 12

¶ Grandfalls-Royalty 53, Dell City 8

¶ Hermleigh 53, Aspermont 6

¶ Ira 54, Roby 8

¶ Iredell 52, Kopperl 6

¶ Jonesboro 56, Greenville Christian 6

¶ Knox City 72, Paducah 56

¶ Loraine 62, Trent 0

¶ Matador Motley County 90, Guthrie 12

¶ Meadow 67, Wellman-Union 22

¶ Medina 56, Prairie Lea 8

¶ Milford 78, Bynum 71

¶ Moran 70, Haskell Paint Creek 12

¶ Nazareth 50, Petersburg 0

¶ New Home 27, Ropesville Ropes 25

¶ O’Donnell 72, Whiteface 44

¶ Ranger 52, Zephyr 16

¶ Richland Springs 73, Rochelle 38

¶ Saint Jo 54, Keene Smith 8

¶ Sanderson 56, Sierra Blanca 18

¶ Sidney 52, Valera Panther Creek 6

¶ Spur 68, Crowell 60

¶ Sterling City 50, Bronte 0

¶ Strawn 78, Bluff Dale 6

¶ Water Valley 78, Mertzon Irion County 32

¶ Westbrook 54, Roscoe Highland 0

¶ White Deer 83, Claude 38

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Addison Trinity 61, Beaumont Kelly 23

¶ Boerne Geneva 62, Brownsville St. Joseph 7

¶ CC John Paul 66, SA St. Anthony’s 18

¶ Colleyville Covenant 41, Lubbock Christian 20

¶ Dallas Episcopal 31, Houston Kinkaid 21

¶ Dallas Parish Episcopal 35, Plano Prestonwood 10

¶ Dallas St. Mark 56, Houston Christian 10

¶ EP Cathedral 68, Chaparral, N.M. 0

¶ Fredericksburg Heritage 69, Spring Branch Living Rock 32

¶ FW All Saints 44, Dallas Bishop Lynch 31

¶ FW Country Day 53, Dallas Greenhill 6

¶ FW Lake Country 27, Weatherford Christian 0

¶ FW Nolan 78, Plano John Paul II 2

¶ Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, Temple Central Texas 23

¶ Houston Lutheran South 64, Frassati Catholic 7

¶ Houston Second Baptist 44, Victoria St. Joseph 0

¶ Houston St. John’s 24, Bellaire Episcopal 20

¶ Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Christian 0

¶ Irving Cistercian 36, Arlington Oakridge 7

¶ John Cooper 50, Casady, Okla. 7

¶ Lubbock Christ The King 22, Lubbock All Saints 18

¶ Lucas Christian 52, Irving The Highlands 6

¶ Midland Christian 48, Argyle Liberty Christian 20

¶ SA Antonian 28, Houston St. Pius X 7

¶ SA Central Catholic 49, Tomball Concordia 26

¶ Shiner St. Paul 24, SA Holy Cross 22

OTHER=

¶ Austin SPC 70, Oglesby 22

¶ Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 67, Quitman 0

¶ Buckholts def. CenTex Homeschool , forfeit

¶ Calvert def. Penelope , forfeit

¶ Central-El Centro , Calif. 36, EP Del Valle 28

¶ Dallas Christian def. Dallas Bishop Dunne , forfeit

¶ Decatur Victory Christian 58, Dallas Academy 57

¶ EP Pebble Hills 63, EP Socorro 0

¶ Fort Bend Christian 53, The Woodlands Christian 14

¶ Fort Worth Christian 67, Frisco Legacy Christian 21

¶ Fort Worth THESA 58, Melissa CHANT 12

¶ FW Covenant Classical 54, Azle Christian School 8

¶ Hedley def. Darrouzett , forfeit

¶ Jersey Village 39, Cypress Fairbanks 30

¶ Kress def. Lorenzo , forfeit

¶ Lubbock Home School Titans 45, Newcastle 22

¶ Lubbock Trinity 35, Willow Park Trinity Christian 3

¶ Midland Legacy 68, Wolfforth Frenship 28

¶ Rio Grande City La Grulla 18, Hidalgo 16

¶ San Antonio Harlan 38, SA Northside Jay 7

¶ San Antonio Southwest Legacy 31, Eagle Pass Winn 10

¶ San Marcos Baptist Academy 62, Buda Hays 49

¶ Tribe Consolidated 54, SA Brooks 6

¶ Waco Live Oak Classical 83, Waco Vanguard 36

¶ Waco Methodist 39, Haslet Heritage 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oakwood vs. Dime Box, ccd.

Olfen vs. Blackwell, ccd.

