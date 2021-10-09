PREP FOOTBALL=
ACE Charter 24, Hancock Central 20
Adairsville 20, Coahulla Creek 10
Alexander 52, Dalton 22
Alpharetta 51, Woodstock 7
Appling County 41, Long County 8
Aquinas 28, Jenkins County 8
Armuchee 35, B.E.S.T. Academy 14
Athens Christian 56, George Walton 20
Augusta Christian 34, Pinewood Prep, S.C. 13
Augusta Prep 34, Creekside Christian Academy 14
Bainbridge 45, Dougherty 14
Baldwin 21, West Laurens 14
Benedictine Military 49, Jenkins 6
Berrien 25, Cook 21
Bleckley County 31, Lamar County 12
Bowdon 21, North Cobb Christian 7
Brentwood Academy, Tenn. 17, Eagle's Landing Christian 14
Brooks County 48, Lanier County 7
Brookwood School 36, Edmund Burke 26
Brunswick 21, Statesboro 0
Bulloch 28, Trinity Christian-Dublin 6
Burke County 41, Harlem 7
Cairo 37, Monroe 0
Calhoun 32, Blessed Trinity 27
Calvary Christian 14, Skipstone Academy 12
Cambridge 28, Sequoyah 0
Carrollton 69, Paulding County 7
Cartersville 34, Hiram 14
Cass 35, Woodland Cartersville 0
Cedartown 57, Northwest Whitfield 23
Chattooga 40, Coosa 3
Chestatee 62, East Hall 50
Christian Heritage 38, Walker 0
Clarke Central 40, Walnut Grove 7
Colquitt County 55, Alcovy 18
Columbus 55, Spencer 46
Commerce 28, Towns County 20
Creekview 38, River Ridge 17
Crisp County 27, Peach County 14
Dacula 35, Habersham Central 17
Dade County 20, Model 17, OT
Darlington 49, Mt. Paran Christian 21
Dawson County 52, Gilmer 21
Deerfield-Windsor 33, Strong Rock Christian 27
Denmark 17, Lambert 14
Dodge County 46, Monticello 6
Dooly County 37, Hawkinsville 8
Dublin 49, Wilcox County 0
Dutchtown 7, Stockbridge 6
East Forsyth 49, Druid Hills 0
Eastside 10, Loganville 9
Fayette County 34, Henry County 0
Fayette County 34, McDonough 0
Fellowship Christian School 37, Clarkston 0
First Presbyterian Day 20, Tattnall Square 0
Frederica 53, Memorial Day 6
Georgia Military 38, Crawford County 12
Glascock County 22, John Hancock 16
Glynn Academy 38, South Effingham 0
Griffin 34, Northside-Columbus 0
Hampton 38, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Haralson County 42, Callaway 14
Hardaway 47, Kendrick 0
Harris County 42, Northgate 16
Heard County 49, Temple 20
Hephzibah 26, Richmond Academy 6
Heritage-Catoosa 19, Central-Carrollton 14
Hilton Head Christian Academy, S.C. 41, Bethesda Academy 8
Holy Innocents' 45, Providence Christian 7
Hughes 68, North Atlanta 7
Jackson 49, Americus Sumter 6
Jackson County 63, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Jeff Davis 26, Vidalia 7
Jefferson 34, Cedar Shoals 9
Jefferson County 28, Oglethorpe County 15
John Milledge def. Community Christian, forfeit
Jones County 48, Ola 42, OT
Jonesboro 56, Forest Park 6
Kell 26, Osborne 0
King's Ridge 42, Lakeview Academy 6
Lakeside-Evans 35, Heritage-Conyers 6
Lassiter 38, Sprayberry 35
Lincoln County 28, Social Circle 27
Lithia Springs 27, Maynard Jackson 12
Lovejoy 32, Tucker 0
Lovett 56, KIPP Atlanta 0
Lowndes 45, Cedar Grove 38
Macon County 54, Schley County 38
Manchester 39, Greenville 6
Mary Persons 49, Pike County 14
Mays 30, Arabia Mountain 15
McEachern 36, Campbell 7
Miller Grove 34, Stephenson 27
Milton 54, Etowah 14
Mitchell County 34, Terrell County 28
Monroe Area 40, East Jackson 10
Montgomery County 28, Johnson County 14
Mount Vernon 24, Hebron Christian Academy 7
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 30, Gordon Lee 27
Mundy's Mill 13, Drew 7
New Hampstead 50, Beach 12
North Cobb 42, Harrison 14
North Forsyth 23, Forsyth Central 0
North Hall 37, Lumpkin County 7
North Murray 49, Southeast Whitfield 14
North Oconee 14, Flowery Branch 7
North Paulding 45, Marietta 42
Northeast-Macon 48, Southwest Macon 6
Northside-Warner Robins 34, Luella 3
Oconee County 35, Hart County 13
Pataula Charter 41, Sneads, Fla. 6
Pebblebrook 38, East Coweta 21
Pelham 33, Miller County 12
Pepperell 39, Gordon Central 14
Perry 37, Washington County 24
Pickens 45, Ridgeland 8
Pierce County 35, Brantley County 6
Pinecrest 28, Harvester Christian Academy 14
Pinewood Christian 50, St. Andrew's 19
Pope 35, Wheeler 7
Prince Avenue Christian 56, Athens Academy 20
Putnam County 63, Glenn Hills 7
Rabun County 45, Grovetown 14
Richmond Hill 28, Effingham County 6
Ringgold 24, LaFayette 17
Rockmart 56, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Rome 48, East Paulding 7
Roswell 41, Cherokee 13
Seminole County 22, Randolph-Clay 6
Sonoraville 48, Murray County 7
South Cobb 17, Kennesaw Mountain 15
South Forsyth 30, West Forsyth 24
South Paulding 28, Douglas County 6
Southeast Bulloch 48, Savannah 13
Southern Prep, Ala. 32, Calhoun County 26
Southland 14, Gatewood 13
St. Francis 42, Cherokee Christian 10
St. Pius X 43, Lithonia 6
Stephens County 37, Franklin County 0
Stone Mountain 18, Northview 7
Stratford 14, Mount de Sales 7
Taylor County 49, Central-Talbotton 6
Thomas County Central 36, Westover 6
Thomas Jefferson 28, Piedmont 0
Thomasville 42, Worth County 7
Thomson 55, Cross Creek 0
Toombs County 56, Bacon County 3
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 63, Whitefield Academy 14
Turner County 38, Clinch County 35
Union County 36, Banks County 14
Union Grove 16, Eagle's Landing 13
Upson-Lee 35, Central-Macon 0
Valdosta 48, Westside, Fla. 6
Valwood 37, Southwest Georgia Academy 12
Veterans 24, Wayne County 7
Villa Rica 49, North Springs 0
Walton 52, Hillgrove 35
Ware County 35, Coffee 3
Washington-Wilkes 34, Greene County 6
Westfield 34, Briarwood 12
Westminster-Augusta 48, Crisp 0
Westside-Augusta 33, Butler 0
Westside-Macon 19, Howard 7
Westwood 52, Grace Christian 20
White County 42, West Hall 0
Whitewater 55, McIntosh 7
Wilkinson County 28, Twiggs County 20
Windsor 79, Dominion Christian 6
Windsor Forest 12, Liberty County 6
Woodland Stockbridge 30, Locust Grove 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Marist vs. Bolles School, Fla., ccd.
Midtown vs. Chapel Hill, ccd.
Robert Toombs vs. Fullington, ccd.
