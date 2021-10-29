PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen 28, C. Milton Wright 21
Albert Einstein 46, Northwood 0
Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 54, Clear Spring 0
Blake 7, Springbrook 0
Centennial 28, Marriotts Ridge 24
Dunbar 32, Patterson 24
Franklin 82, Woodlawn 0
Gaithersburg 35, Winston Churchill 7
Gilman 32, Concordia Prep 0
Glenelg 35, Reservoir 7
Hereford 42, Dulaney 20
Huntingtown 37, Westlake 0
John F. Kennedy 30, Wheaton 0
Liberty 21, Century 7
Montgomery Blair 28, Bethesda 19
Mountain Ridge 33, Keyser, W.Va. 8
Northern Garrett 47, Oakland Southern 8
Northwest - Mtg 55, Walt Whitman 13
Oakland Mills 22, Long Reach 0
Oxon Hill def. Bladensburg, forfeit
Paint Branch 54, Watkins Mill 0
Pallotti 55, Fork Union Prep, Va. 20
Quince Orchard 38, Clarksburg 6
Richard Montgomery 35, Rockville 10
River Hill 14, Hammond 0
Seneca Valley 10, Damascus 7
Sherwood 23, Magruder 7
South Hagerstown 28, North Hagerstown 7
Stephen Decatur 58, Snow Hill 0
Walter Johnson 27, Wootton 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arundel vs. Middletown, Del., ccd.
Dundalk vs. Patapsco, ppd.
Lake Clifton vs. Digital Harbor, ccd.
Philadelphia Roman Catholic, Pa. vs. Dematha, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com