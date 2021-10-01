PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexander 16, East Paulding 10

Archer 52, Meadowcreek 0

Bainbridge 17, Cairo 7

Brentwood 48, Augusta Prep 13

Brooks County 64, Atkinson County 6

Brunswick 49, South Effingham 21

Buford 58, Habersham Central 0

Calvary Day 42, Stratford 6

Cartersville 43, Cass 7

Cedartown 31, Pickens 0

Central Fellowship 31, Flint River 0

Chamblee 38, Dunwoody 7

Chattahoochee County 79, Central-Talbotton 0

Christian Heritage 41, Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 0

Clarke Central 13, Eastside 6

Commerce 35, Greene County 7

Creekview 31, Sequoyah 7

Crisp County 49, Mary Persons 14

Denmark 31, Forsyth Central 6

Dublin 56, Hawkinsville 14

Fannin County 40, Pepperell 14

Fellowship Christian School 45, Lakeview Academy 0

First Presbyterian Day 23, Savannah Christian Prep 14

Fitzgerald 50, Berrien 14

Grayson 17, South Gwinnett 14

Hart County 37, Franklin County 0

Hughes 31, Westlake 24

Irwin County 56, Lanier County 28

Jeff Davis 52, Bacon County 0

Jefferson 63, East Hall 0

Lake Oconee 29, Notre Dame Academy 28

Lakeside-DeKalb 21, KIPP Atlanta 0

Model 37, Coosa 7

Mount de Sales 35, Aquinas 7

Mt. Paran Christian 21, King's Ridge 14

Mt. Pisgah Christian 40, East Forsyth 14

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 28, Armuchee 14

North Oconee 48, Chestatee 20

Oconee County 35, East Jackson 7

Pinecrest 35, Rock Springs Christian 6

Riverdale 56, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Roswell 15, Etowah 6

Shiloh 21, Central Gwinnett 14

Sonoraville 47, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 12

Starr's Mill 27, Northgate 0

Swainsboro 50, East Laurens 0

Thomasville 41, Early County 7

Trion 49, Southeast Whitfield 0

Troup County 38, Kendrick 0

Wheeler 10, Osborne 0

Woodward Academy 24, Jonesboro 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Groves vs. Johnson-Savannah, ccd.

Pope vs. Unity Christian, ccd.

