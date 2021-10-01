PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander 16, East Paulding 10
Archer 52, Meadowcreek 0
Bainbridge 17, Cairo 7
Brentwood 48, Augusta Prep 13
Brooks County 64, Atkinson County 6
Brunswick 49, South Effingham 21
Buford 58, Habersham Central 0
Calvary Day 42, Stratford 6
Cartersville 43, Cass 7
Cedartown 31, Pickens 0
Central Fellowship 31, Flint River 0
Chamblee 38, Dunwoody 7
Chattahoochee County 79, Central-Talbotton 0
Christian Heritage 41, Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 0
Clarke Central 13, Eastside 6
Commerce 35, Greene County 7
Creekview 31, Sequoyah 7
Crisp County 49, Mary Persons 14
Denmark 31, Forsyth Central 6
Dublin 56, Hawkinsville 14
Fannin County 40, Pepperell 14
Fellowship Christian School 45, Lakeview Academy 0
First Presbyterian Day 23, Savannah Christian Prep 14
Fitzgerald 50, Berrien 14
Grayson 17, South Gwinnett 14
Hart County 37, Franklin County 0
Hughes 31, Westlake 24
Irwin County 56, Lanier County 28
Jeff Davis 52, Bacon County 0
Jefferson 63, East Hall 0
Lake Oconee 29, Notre Dame Academy 28
Lakeside-DeKalb 21, KIPP Atlanta 0
Model 37, Coosa 7
Mount de Sales 35, Aquinas 7
Mt. Paran Christian 21, King's Ridge 14
Mt. Pisgah Christian 40, East Forsyth 14
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 28, Armuchee 14
North Oconee 48, Chestatee 20
Oconee County 35, East Jackson 7
Pinecrest 35, Rock Springs Christian 6
Riverdale 56, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Roswell 15, Etowah 6
Shiloh 21, Central Gwinnett 14
Sonoraville 47, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 12
Starr's Mill 27, Northgate 0
Swainsboro 50, East Laurens 0
Thomasville 41, Early County 7
Trion 49, Southeast Whitfield 0
Troup County 38, Kendrick 0
Wheeler 10, Osborne 0
Woodward Academy 24, Jonesboro 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Groves vs. Johnson-Savannah, ccd.
Pope vs. Unity Christian, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com