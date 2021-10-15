PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 62, Woodlan 0

Benton Central 8, Northwestern 6

Bloomington North 42, Southport 14

Bremen 49, S. Bend Clay 0

Brownsburg 31, Hamilton Southeastern 28

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne Wayne 0

Center Grove 21, Cathedral Academy, S.C. 6

Center Grove 21, Indpls Cathedral 6

Centerville 46, Knightstown 0

Central Noble 8, Garrett 0

Charlestown 35, Eastern (Pekin) 14

Churubusco 26, Fairfield 0

Clarksville 69, Rock Creek Academy 8

Covington 52, Riverton Parke 18

Danville 10, N. Montgomery 0

Decatur Central 42, Franklin 7

E. Noble 56, Bellmont 7

Eastbrook 62, Madison-Grant 13

Eastern (Greentown) 14, Clinton Prairie 7

Eastside 49, Angola 14

Frankton 28, Alexandria 0

Ft. Wayne Snider 27, Ft. Wayne Luers 15

Greencastle 49, N. Putnam 13

Heritage 39, Jay Co. 7

Heritage Hills 43, Princeton 0

Homestead 48, Ft. Wayne South 0

Indpls Ben Davis 52, Indpls N. Central 14

Indpls Lutheran 43, Traders Point Christian 6

Indpls Scecina 42, Monrovia 0

Jasper 42, Vincennes 6

Kokomo 28, Indpls Tech 0

LaVille 19, Culver 6

Lebanon 12, Western Boone 7

Leo 14, DeKalb 0

Linton 48, S. Putnam 12

Milan 47, Switzerland Co. 6

Mishawaka 58, Northridge 14

Mississinewa 63, Elwood 3

Monroe Central 49, Shenandoah 7

Mooresville 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 27

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Yorktown 13

N. Central (Farmersburg) 46, Eastern (Greene) 12

N. Decatur 56, Wes-Del 0

N. Harrison 28, Providence 6

N. Posey 52, Pike Central 16

N. Vermillion 14, Seeger 7

N. White 14, W. Central 0

New Albany 35, Floyd Central 16

Northeastern 60, Hagerstown 27

Northfield 35, N. Miami 0

Northview 44, Indian Creek 0

Norwell 23, Columbia City 13

Oak Hill 49, Blackford 0

Parke Heritage 54, Fountain Central 18

Pendleton Hts. 42, Shelbyville 0

Penn 38, S. Bend Adams 0

Peru 33, Manchester 13

Rochester 44, Maconaquah 12

S. Adams 49, Southern Wells 6

S. Vermillion 42, Attica 0

Salem 61, W. Washington 0

Seymour 34, Madison 0

Sheridan 28, Carroll (Flora) 20

Springs Valley 38, N. Daviess 7

Sullivan 28, W. Vigo 7

Tecumseh 36, Crawford Co. 3

Tri-West 42, Southmont 13

W. Lafayette 44, Western 0

Wabash 12, Whitko 9

Whiteland 42, Greenwood 28

Winamac 27, Triton 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Logansport vs. Anderson, ccd.

