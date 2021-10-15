PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 62, Woodlan 0
Benton Central 8, Northwestern 6
Bloomington North 42, Southport 14
Bremen 49, S. Bend Clay 0
Brownsburg 31, Hamilton Southeastern 28
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne Wayne 0
Center Grove 21, Indpls Cathedral 6
Centerville 46, Knightstown 0
Central Noble 8, Garrett 0
Charlestown 35, Eastern (Pekin) 14
Churubusco 26, Fairfield 0
Clarksville 69, Rock Creek Academy 8
Covington 52, Riverton Parke 18
Danville 10, N. Montgomery 0
Decatur Central 42, Franklin 7
E. Noble 56, Bellmont 7
Eastbrook 62, Madison-Grant 13
Eastern (Greentown) 14, Clinton Prairie 7
Eastside 49, Angola 14
Frankton 28, Alexandria 0
Ft. Wayne Snider 27, Ft. Wayne Luers 15
Greencastle 49, N. Putnam 13
Heritage 39, Jay Co. 7
Heritage Hills 43, Princeton 0
Homestead 48, Ft. Wayne South 0
Indpls Ben Davis 52, Indpls N. Central 14
Indpls Lutheran 43, Traders Point Christian 6
Indpls Scecina 42, Monrovia 0
Jasper 42, Vincennes 6
Kokomo 28, Indpls Tech 0
LaVille 19, Culver 6
Lebanon 12, Western Boone 7
Leo 14, DeKalb 0
Linton 48, S. Putnam 12
Milan 47, Switzerland Co. 6
Mishawaka 58, Northridge 14
Mississinewa 63, Elwood 3
Monroe Central 49, Shenandoah 7
Mooresville 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 27
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Yorktown 13
N. Central (Farmersburg) 46, Eastern (Greene) 12
N. Decatur 56, Wes-Del 0
N. Harrison 28, Providence 6
N. Posey 52, Pike Central 16
N. Vermillion 14, Seeger 7
N. White 14, W. Central 0
New Albany 35, Floyd Central 16
Northeastern 60, Hagerstown 27
Northfield 35, N. Miami 0
Northview 44, Indian Creek 0
Norwell 23, Columbia City 13
Oak Hill 49, Blackford 0
Parke Heritage 54, Fountain Central 18
Pendleton Hts. 42, Shelbyville 0
Penn 38, S. Bend Adams 0
Peru 33, Manchester 13
Rochester 44, Maconaquah 12
S. Adams 49, Southern Wells 6
S. Vermillion 42, Attica 0
Salem 61, W. Washington 0
Seymour 34, Madison 0
Sheridan 28, Carroll (Flora) 20
Springs Valley 38, N. Daviess 7
Sullivan 28, W. Vigo 7
Tecumseh 36, Crawford Co. 3
Tri-West 42, Southmont 13
W. Lafayette 44, Western 0
Wabash 12, Whitko 9
Whiteland 42, Greenwood 28
Winamac 27, Triton 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Logansport vs. Anderson, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com